Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Best race ever? Warholm wins record-setting hurdles race

By EDDIE PELLS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42gb7K_0bG8PyFW00
1 of 13

TOKYO (AP) — When brash Norwegian hurdler Karsten Warholm led the field to the starting line on a steamy afternoon at Olympic Stadium, he and his seven opponents had every reason to expect they’d be part of something special.

It turned out to be more than that.

This gathering of the world’s best 400-meter hurdlers Tuesday produced a gold medal for Warholm, a world record, a masterpiece and slice of history. It also might have been one of the best races ever run.

“I never thought in my wildest imagination that this would be possible,” Warholm said after smashing his own world record in a time of 45.94 seconds.

In deciding where the race stands in the annals of Olympic history, there is a lot to consider:

—The man who finished behind Warholm, Rai Benjamin, ran more than half a second faster than any other hurdler in history: 46.17. Had anyone dared tell him he would run that fast and finish second, Benjamin said, “I would probably beat you up and tell you to get out of my room.”

—The third-place finisher, Alison dos Santos of Brazil, finished in 46.72, which would’ve been a world record five weeks earlier.

—The man who finished seventh in the eight-man field, Rasmus Magi of Estonia, was barely in the frame of photos taken from behind the finish line. But he was one of six to set either a world, continental or national record.

“It’s a lot to process,” Benjamin said.

Warholm’s pull-away win in front of an empty stadium — someday, thousands might brag they were there — eclipsed his month-old world record by .76 seconds.

By comparison, in the 400 flat, it took 48 years for the record to come down by a comparable amount — .85 seconds between 1968 (Butch Reynolds) and 2016 (Wayde van Niekerk).

Van Niekerk’s world record in the 400 is 43.03. That’s only 2.91 faster than what Warholm did with 10 hurdles to scale.

Hard to believe, even for the athletes watching it unfold in front of them.

“After the second hurdle. I was like, s—-. If you go after them, it’s suicidal,” said Kyron McMaster, the fourth-place finisher whose time of 47.08 would’ve won the last six Olympics.

As recently as June 30, 2021, the 400-meter hurdle record stood at 46.78. It was set by American Kevin Young at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

On July 1, Warholm brought it down to 46.7, which felt like either a brazen rejoinder to Benjamin, or a sign of things to come.

Only a week before that, at U.S. Olympic trials, Benjamin had run 46.83 to become the fourth man to crack 47. After the run, he announced that he felt he had a “low 46” in him somewhere, maybe in Tokyo.

That back-and-forth set the stage for Tuesday, and a showdown between rivals who have brought this event to a pinnacle not seen since the 1980s. Over a decade of dominance, Edwin Moses won 107 straight finals, two Olympic golds and lowered the world record four times.

One thing Moses didn’t have was a rival, which, he explained earlier this week, might have kept him from going lower than the 47.02 that stood as the record for nearly nine years before Young.

Warholm and Benjamin are rivals. In the pre-race introductions, they both thumped their chests like boxers, and Warholm slapped himself in the face a few times.

The went to their respective lanes, set their starting blocks, dug their heels in, lined up and took off.

Nobody was going to catch them. Specifically, nobody was going to catch Warholm.

Running out of Lane 6, he caught the guys who started in front of him after three hurdles and was clearly in the lead at the halfway point.

Covering the distance between the barriers 13 powerful steps at a time, Warholm never came close to breaking stride. At the eighth hurdle, Benjamin was about a body length behind and seemed to be closing. But in the homestretch, Warholm pulled away. He sped through the finish with arms-a-flailing.

As his time flashed on the scoreboard, he tore open his jersey. “Pure emotions coming out.” It was a scene reminiscent of the time he announced himself on the world stage with his victory at world championships in London in 2017, complete with a wide-eyed, Viking helmet-wearing post-race celebration.

This moment, however, was set up back in 2018, when Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba became the second man to crack 47 seconds, a barrier that Warholm had not yet reached.

“I decided I didn’t like to lose,” Warholm said. “So I went back, and I trained very hard.”

Samba was in this final, too. He finished fifth in 47.12 — a season best for him, but he was one of only two hurdlers not to hit a national record.

Warholm didn’t just break the world record, he went under the 46-second barrier that nobody had seriously been thinking about.

“Sometimes in training, my coaches keep telling me this could be possible,” Warholm said. “But it was hard to imagine it because it’s a big barrier.”

One debate swirling inside track circles is how much credit new shoe technology should get. A combination of foam and carbon plates has given runners more spring in their stride and might have played into the sudden plummet in the records.

“Of course, technology will always be there,” Warholm said. “But I also want to keep it down to a level where we can actually compare results.”

Either way, somebody has to run in those shoes, and these men are some of the best to put on spikes.

Did they deliver the best race ever? Did they produce a moment that would put them on the level of Billy Mills (1964), or Seb Coe and Steve Ovett (’80), or Flo Jo (’88) or Michael Johnson (’96), or Usain Bolt (pick a race)?

With the underbelly of the stadium still buzzing as the hurdlers mingled with the media, a consensus started forming.

“I don’t think any race really compares to what we just did,” Benjamin said.

Warholm wasn’t about to argue.

“I’ve always said that the perfect race doesn’t exist,” Warholm said. “But this is the closest I think I’ve come to a perfect race.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

522K+
Followers
293K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Karsten Warholm
Person
Edwin Moses
Person
Rai Benjamin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Race#Tokyo#Ap#Norwegian#American#U S Olympic#Viking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Country
Qatar
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfGolf Digest

A stunned Rory McIlroy watches spectator take a club from his bag, pretend to hit tee shot

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — The second day of the 2021 Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club is destined to be one Rory McIlroy will long remember. Not because the four-time major champion played particularly well. And not because he will be harboring hopes of adding to his list of 14 European Tour victories. After shooting 71 to sit one under par for 36 holes, McIlroy is more than likely to miss the cut.
SportsPosted by
IBTimes

How Much Do US Olympians Make After Winning A Gold Medal?

U.S. Olympians receive a five-figure bonus for each medal. The bonus payout from the U.S. Olympic Committee was raised in 2017. Some countries give out a "medal bonus," with Singapore paying $1 million for each Olympic gold medal. Athletes who make the podium at the Olympics usually get a hefty...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Salazar permanently banned from track and field due to misconduct

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Center for SafeSport has barred coach Alberto Salazar permanently from track and field citing sexual and emotional misconduct, according to its centralized disciplinary database on Monday. Under SafeSport rules, Salazar has 10 business days to request arbitration, which would be conducted by an...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

18-year-old gymnast makes history with Black Lives Matter protest in floor routine at Olympics

Luciana Alvarado, an 18-year-old gymnast from Costa Rica made a powerful statement as she took a knee as part of her floor routine to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. While many athletes have shown their support for the movement, Luciana Alvarado's was unique because she weaved it into her floor choreography. At the end of the routine, she took a knee, put her left arm behind her back, and raised her right fist to the sky, reported TODAY. Alvarado is also the first-ever gymnast from Costa Rica to ever qualify for the Olympics. She's the first to do the gesture on an international stage in elite gymnastics.
Swimming & Surfinghngn.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Admits He Does Not Keep His Medals, Here's Why

Caeleb Dressel, who holds a total of 15 world championship medals, said that medals are unimportant to him. He even said that he does not keep his medals. Caeleb Dressel of Team USA has already won four Olympic gold medals, two from Rio 2016 and two from this week. In the four Tokyo Olympics 2020 events that he will participate in, he has a chance to win four more gold medals, according to a recently published article in MSN News.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:

Comments / 0

Community Policy