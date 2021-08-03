Cancel
Okaloosa County, FL

'Lean into the problem': Okaloosa County looking at concrete steps to improve foster care

NW Florida Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHALIMAR — Okaloosa County commissioners have directed staff members to study how the county can play a meaningful role in bettering local foster care services. Commissioners voted last month to table further discussion about having the county attempt to take over the running of foster care from Pensacola-based Families First Network, deciding instead to study concrete steps that can be taken to help Families First better do its job.

