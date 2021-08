New York Giants Notebook: Coaching Deployments, Matt Peart’s Status, Sam Beal’s Future - SI Joe Judge on Matt Peart’s addition to the Physically Unable to Perform list:. “With all the guys on PUP, we just took the approach that anyone who’s not a hundred percent ready to go on the field day one, that we’re going to put them on PUP,” Judge said. “With the PUP list, we can pull them off at any point. We’re optimistic with all the players that are on it currently.