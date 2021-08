• Buda.com is behind the legal cryptocurrency exchange project in Colombia. • The crypto services in the pilot plan will begin in the second week of August. In August, the National Bank of Bogotá will admit transactions from the Buda.com platform, which focuses its protocol on cryptocurrencies. Crypto services will be free so that users can benefit from them without fear. All this is part of an experiment that the Bogotá Bank and the Buda Company have agreed on.