The European Union trusts that Iran will return to the negotiating table on the nuclear pact as soon as a new government is formed after the inauguration last Thursday of Ebrahim Raisí as the country’s new president. The international community had doubts about the intentions of the ultra-conservative Raisí in relation to the negotiations started in Vienna under the previous presidency of Hasan Rohaní, considered by analysts to be much more moderate than the new cleric.