No matter how much success you achieve, it never hurts to return to the basics. As a young artist, Russ rose to prominence by constantly feeding his fans a new song each week. Earlier this year, he made a commitment to return to that method and he’s stuck to it so far. Over the last few months, he delivered records like “Small Talk,” “3:15” and “Private” featuring Rexx Life Raj. Along the way, he’s also delivered visuals for “Rather Be Myself” and “Satisfy.” To top it all off, he’s also rolled out a new line of merchandise. Continuing his campaign, he’s returned with yet another new song to add to your weekend playlist.