Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are parents to two girls, Delta and Lincoln, and Bell posted a cute photo on Instagram of Shepard in full-on Dad Mode. The couple took their girls on a road trip, and while at a pit stop at Dairy Queen, Bell did her best David Attenborough to describe the scene. "You see many animals on a road trip, but none as rare as catching the infamous Dad Beast in his natural habitat," Bell joked. "We were lucky enough to catch him at feeding time, and even caught a glimpse of him feeding his young!"