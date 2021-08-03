Cancel
Movies

Carnage Looks Seriously Terrifying In The Second Venom 2 Trailer

By David Martinez
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho else is going to fight Eddie Brock and Venom in his next movie other than Cletus Cassidy, aka Carnage? Okay, so that’s probably an obvious answer. Yeah, we all know that Venom is basically destined to fight Spider-Man one day on the big-screen. And before you say it, no, Spider-Man 3 doesn’t count, because it was just bad. If you consider Eric Foreman to be a worthy Venom… what am I saying? Of course you don’t. I just have to say, thank Sony for this new live-action Venom that actually lives up to the famous twisted-mirror version of Spider-Man.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Tom Hardy
Person
Andy Serkis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Cinematic Universe#Marvel Comics
ComicsComicBook

Marvel's New Hulk Writer Accidentally Bumped Into the Hulk While Writing The Hulk

Donny Cates is a comic book writer known for comics such as Venom, Thanos, Doctor Strange, and Thor. Back in June, it was announced that he would be tackling Hulk. "Marvel just gave me the keys to the strongest one there is," Cates told Marvel.com when the comic was announced. "Haha... oh boy. You guys are just not ready for this. You’re about to find out what happens when Ryan Ottley and I get angry... and guess what? Well... pretty sure you’re gonna like us a lot when we’re angry." Cates has clearly been busy working on the comic and recently had a pretty amazing encounter. While writing Hulk in a coffee shop, he bumped into the Hulk himself, Lou Ferrigno.

