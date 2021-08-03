Carnage Looks Seriously Terrifying In The Second Venom 2 Trailer

I’m still not entirely sure how the first Venom movie went on to become such a runaway smash hit in 2018, but it absolutely did and now we have to deal with the consequences. The biggest of those consequences, namely, is the existence of an even more self-aware (and simply incredibly titled) sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which doubles down on the meme-worthy Tom Hardy antics that folks just couldn’t get enough of the first time around. Sony just released the second official trailer, which you can help cure your own Monday blues by viewing for yourself below.