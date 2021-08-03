Carnage Looks Seriously Terrifying In The Second Venom 2 Trailer
Who else is going to fight Eddie Brock and Venom in his next movie other than Cletus Cassidy, aka Carnage? Okay, so that’s probably an obvious answer. Yeah, we all know that Venom is basically destined to fight Spider-Man one day on the big-screen. And before you say it, no, Spider-Man 3 doesn’t count, because it was just bad. If you consider Eric Foreman to be a worthy Venom… what am I saying? Of course you don’t. I just have to say, thank Sony for this new live-action Venom that actually lives up to the famous twisted-mirror version of Spider-Man.www.tvovermind.com
