Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

U.S.-Mexico Border Arrests During Summer Remain At Highest Level In Decades

Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43SZoe_0bG8Oa8H00

SOUTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – According to federal authorities the month of July saw tens of thousands of migrants arrested while attempting to enter the United States from Mexico, likely surpassing June’s numbers that were the highest in decades, raising new health and safety concerns during summer’s hottest days.

Customs and Border Protection apprehended more than 176,000 migrants from July 1-28, according to preliminary data obtained by CNN — marking the highest number of arrests in July since at least 2000.

The latest border arrest data represents a continuing challenge for the Biden administration, which has struggled with a rise in unlawful border crossings that have accelerated since President Joe Biden took office.

“We certainly have a challenge at the border,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Monday during an interview.

The rising numbers come amid the hottest weeks of the summer, putting migrants in dangerous and sometimes deadly circumstances.

“It’s the hottest part of the summer and apprehensions are skyrocketing!” tweeted US Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings on July 25.

A CBP spokesperson declined to comment on the data until it us officially released by the agency, but said as temperatures continue to rise in the Southwest, US Border Patrol is still encountering large numbers of migrants crossing the border into the United States.

“Migrants are often desperate for food and water as soon as they are encountered, as they underestimate the high temperatures and don’t carry enough supplies with them. USBP agents do their best to quickly rescue migrants and transport them to safe locations,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“CBP’s message for anyone who is thinking of entering the United States illegally along the Southwest border is simple: don’t do it,” the spokesperson added, warning that when migrants cross the border illegally, they put their lives in peril and calling the summer heat “severe.”

Migrants have died of died of dehydration, starvation and heat stroke, according to CBP.

The agency conducted more than 9,000 rescues in the current fiscal year, which ends in September, as compared with approximately 5,000 rescues in all of last fiscal year 2020.

Migrants are urged to call 911 if they find themselves in distress and need to be rescued, CBP said, which can kick off an intensive process of trying to locate the person who is lost.

In south Texas, Border Patrol has also obtained GPS coordinates for over 22,000 landmarks that a lost or distressed migrant can provide to help identify their location.

The agency plans to expand the program the entire length of the southwest border, according to the spokesperson.

Hastings has been raising alarms about the danger migrants are facing in south Texas, calling attention to the high number of large groups crossing the border.

On Sunday, he wrote that migrants are in “dire need of medical care as they continually cross into the US,” including two pregnant women “suffering labor pains on Saturday.”

Last week, his agents uncovered four migrants inside a plastic tote and another rolled within carpet padding.

The temperature was 102 degrees.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The CNN Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)

Comments / 2

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
65K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Hastings
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Security#Mexico#Us Border Patrol#Border Crossings#Cbsdfw Com#Cnn#Homeland Security#Us Border Patrol#Rio Grande Valley#Cbp#Gps#Cable News Network Inc#Time Warner Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Immigrationtennesseestar.com

Over 800 Illegal Minors Stopped at the Border in One Day

On Wednesday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced that it had intercepted 834 unaccompanied illegal alien minors at the southern border, the single largest such number of children apprehended under the Biden Administration thus far, the New York Post reports. Officials with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)...
ImmigrationQuad-Cities Times

Column: Fighting disinformation at the southern border

We work at the George W. Bush Institute on challenges that would appear to be disconnected: modernizing America’s immigration system and promoting a reliable flow of information. But they come together directly and forcefully at America’s southern border, which remains the epicenter of the nation’s immigration debate and has emerged as a new front line in the need for truth-telling over “fake news.”
AnimalsClick2Houston.com

‘First in nation discovery’: US Customs Agents find rare, invasive beetle in box of jackfruit at Texas-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents recently intercepted a rare, invasive beetle at the Texas-Mexico border. In a release, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency described the find as a “first in nation discovery.” According to USDA entomologists, the insect had never before been found at any of the nation’s ports of entry.
ImmigrationNew York Post

US flying migrants turned away by COVID protocol deep into Mexico

US authorities are flying families and single adults turned away from the southern border deep into Mexico as the Biden administration tries to deter repeated crossing attempts, according to a new report. Reuters said Friday that 200 Mexican and Central American family members were taken away from the border region...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden administration will fly Central American migrants to southern Mexico in bid to discourage repeat crossings and stem virus spread

The Biden administration has started flying Central American border-crossers deep into southern Mexico in a new attempt to prevent repeat crossings and break the momentum of the largest migration surge in at least two decades, according to U.S. and Mexican officials. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will send Central American...
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Stop pretending that crush of immigrants at Texas border isn’t driving COVID cases

If you’re getting tired of hearing the word “surge,” don’t read the latest news about Texas’ southern border. According to federal data, U.S. Border Patrol agents detained 834 unaccompanied migrant children at the U.S.–Mexico border Wednesday. That’s the highest single-day number since the Biden administration began reporting daily total apprehensions...
Immigrationtennesseestar.com

The Border Crisis Is Killing Americans, Data Shows

The drugs flowing over the border are leading to an uptick in fentanyl deaths, and experts are split about how to solve it. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency has called fentanyl the “primary driver” of the record 92,183 drug overdose deaths in 2020. Many drug dealers use fentanyl to make money and smuggle it through the southern border mixed with other drugs like heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine to make them more potent — and more deadly — according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
ImmigrationWashington Examiner

Border Patrol picks up 834 migrant children illegally sent across border in one day, a record

The Border Patrol picked up a record number of unaccompanied children illegally sent into the United States from Mexico on Wednesday, a sign the border crisis is worsening. Federal data released Thursday evening said that 834 children were encountered by federal agents on the southern border the day before. Each child was alone and without a parent or guardian, according to a fact sheet shared by the Departments of Homeland Security and the Department of Health and Human Services.
ImmigrationMyhighplains.com

US is flying Central Americans to Mexico to deter crossings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration has begun flying Central American families expelled from the United States deep into Mexico as authorities encounter more families and unaccompanied children at the U.S.-Mexico border, two American officials said Friday. For years, the U.S. government has intermittently flown deported Mexican migrants back...
ImmigrationUS News and World Report

One-Day Total of Child Migrants Crossing Border Hits Reported High Under Biden

Border agents took 834 unaccompanied migrant children into custody on Wednesday, the highest daily total recorded since the Biden administration started releasing data in late March, as the number of kids in Customs and Border Protection facilities continues to tick up. It's a troubling reversal of a downward trend that...
Immigrationimmigrationreform.com

Border Crisis Hits a New High According to Preliminary Data

Border encounters (previously known as apprehensions) continue to spike, according to preliminary data released in court documents by David Shahoulian, Assistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). In July, border authorities encountered more than 210,000 migrants, the highest monthly total in more than 20 years. For comparison, more illegal aliens were encountered in July than in the previous four years for that same month combined.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Hill

The border is shifting from a manufactured crisis to a national embarrassment

Protecting national sovereignty and upholding the rule of law along our borders should not be a controversial issue, especially as we continue facing economic and public health crises. Yet, the Biden administration continues to lead the assault on our law and values. In doing so, the current border security situation is shifting from a manufactured crisis to a national embarrassment.
San Diego, CAeastcountymagazine.org

San Diego-Mexico Border

U.S. BORDER PATROL AGENTS ASSAULTED BY LARGE CROWD FROM MEXICO. November 27, 2013 (San Diego) --Border Patrol agents working near the U.S. /Mexico International Border yesterday were assaulted with rocks and bottles after pepper spray was used in an effort to stop a large crowd trying to enter the U.S.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Border wall workers pelted by rocks from Mexico

People on the Mexican side of the border pelted U.S. construction workers making repairs on the border wall in Arizona this week, Homeland Security Department officials said Thursday. Officials described the incident as an “assault,” but said none of the workers nor their equipment took a hit from the rocks.

Comments / 2

Community Policy