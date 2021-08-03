Flood Watch issued for Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 14:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-04 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of northern Florida, including the following areas, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Western Alachua and Western Marion. * Through Wednesday evening. * The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for portions of north central Florida and the Suwannee Valley. Additional rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is forecast through Wednesday, with locally higher totals possible, which may lead to flooding, particularly at urban and low lying, flood prone locations.