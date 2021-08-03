FxPro partners with Currencycloud to launch new financial enterprise: BnkPro
UK-based broker FxPro has teamed with B2B embedded cross-border solutions provider Currencycloud to offer e-money solutions in the form of its new business – BnkPro. BnkPro will offer to the mass affluent segment of the market the ability to access private banking-like services through a simple and intuitive app. This app will enable customers to create a multi-currency digital wallet and request a Mastercard debit card. BnkPro customers can make payments using domestic and international facilities, transfer money between their multi-currency accounts, trade and invest in securities and more.thepaypers.com
