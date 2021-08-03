Cancel
FxPro partners with Currencycloud to launch new financial enterprise: BnkPro

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK-based broker FxPro has teamed with B2B embedded cross-border solutions provider Currencycloud to offer e-money solutions in the form of its new business – BnkPro. BnkPro will offer to the mass affluent segment of the market the ability to access private banking-like services through a simple and intuitive app. This app will enable customers to create a multi-currency digital wallet and request a Mastercard debit card. BnkPro customers can make payments using domestic and international facilities, transfer money between their multi-currency accounts, trade and invest in securities and more.

thepaypers.com

Softwarecrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Banking: Australian Virtual Bank Alex has Gone Live on the Temenos Banking Cloud

Switzerland’s banking software firm Temenos (SIX: TEMN) recently revealed that Australia’s digital banking platform, Alex, has now gone live on the Temenos Banking Cloud. Temenos technology will be used to support Alex’s launch as a licensed banking solution provider, after the acquisition of its Restricted-Authorized Deposit-Taking Institution (RADI) permit from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA).
Worldambcrypto.com

Standard Chartered announces crypto broker service in Ireland

Standard Chartered’s crypto brokerage arm Zodia Custody announced plans to offer its services to institutional investors in Ireland. Recently in July, Standard Chartered along with Northern Trust received regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority for Zodia Custoday, a digital asset joint venture operation. It was formed to offer commercial services to clients as a crypto asset business.
Cell Phonescrowdfundinsider.com

Mobile Wallet Provider GCash Partners Philippines based Fintech Ayannah to Provide Accessible Financial Services

Mobile wallet provider GCash has teamed up with Fintech firm Ayannah, a Philippines-based startup that aims to offer affordable and more accessible digital financial services. Through the partnership, the companies will be introducing GCash Padala. GCash Padala, a new remittance service, should enable GCash’s 40 million+ users with transferring funds...
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

What form of digital assets will be the future of payments?

Not all digital assets would be treated as sternly as cryptocurrencies and not all of them will become the future of money. We’re living in a time where digital assets are moving towards mainstream adoption. From retail customers to traditional banks and financial service providers, digital assets are on the rise. Many of these assets promised to disrupt financial markets and large incumbents, and while they have received widespread attention, they haven’t quite achieved their potential. That said, large institutions are taking notice — 86% of the world’s central banks are exploring digital currencies, according to a report by the Bank for International Settlements.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

ACI Worldwide expands alliance with Microsoft to deliver payments solutions in the cloud

ACI Worldwide announced an expanded multi-year strategic alliance with Microsoft to deliver payments solutions in the cloud. The alliance will accelerate and expand ACI’s cloud payments offerings in Microsoft Azure as more financial institutions (FIs) embrace digital transformation. With global demand for SaaS-based payment offerings increasing, ACI and Microsoft will...
Technologymartechseries.com

Star Performance Marketing Partners with OfferLogix to Launch New FinTech Application

The new partnership bridges disconnect between the vehicle, the customer, and the monthly payment for auto dealers across North America. Star Performance Marketing (Tampa, FL) has partnered with OfferLogix (Washington, DC) to license it’s fully-automated payment calculation platform, PaymentLogix and its patented payment advertising solution, APILogix to deliver dynamic and compliant payments across every customer touchpoint. With OfferLogix, Star Performance Marketing can provide its dealers a seamless customer buying experience with precise, customized and compliant payments on every vehicle across all customer touchpoints.
Credits & LoansNEWSBTC

EQIFI Launches Suite of Decentralized Financial Products Powered by a Global, Licenced Bank

Powered by EQIBank, EQIFI’s highly anticipated launch provides a single uniform platform for DeFi products, including fixed- and variable-rate products, interest rate swaps, and a yield aggregator. British Virgin Islands — 6th August, 2021 — EQIFI, a decentralized protocol for pooled lending, borrowing and investing Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and select...
Tampa, FLaustinnews.net

New IT Specialist Joins PPJ Healthcare Enterprise, Inc.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / PPJ Enterprise (OTC PINK:PPJE) ('the Company'), a leader in Healthcare Reimbursement Cycle Expert for Complex Medical/Surgical Services and proprietary Automated Healthcare Practice Management /billing Software, online Health Information Digital Systems, and Medical Practice Information Management is pleased to announce the hiring of a new information technology partner to assist upgrading its proprietary Automated Biller Software.
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

Zipmex partners Visa to launch payment card

Zipmex, a digital asset platform, has announced a strategic partnership to take advantage of the combined strength of Zipmex and Visa’s global payments platform and network. Extending the flexibility of Zipmex’s payment program, ZipSpend, customers will soon have the option to get access to the 70 million merchants in Visa’s global network as it seeks to bridge digital assets with traditional payment infrastructure.
Worldthepaypers.com

Self-governing Open Finance body will be ready this year in the Phillipines

The Philipinnes’ central bank has announced that the creation of an Open Finance Oversight Committee (OFOC) will be completed within 2021 to adopt, update and enforce the rules of conduct of an Open Finance system. As a follow through, the BSP will organise workshop sessions among the initial set of...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IQST - IQSTEL Begins 2500 IoT Unit Installation Rollout For Fortune 500 Chemical Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQB: IQST) today announced initiating installation of 2500 units of iQSTEL's proprietary IoTSmartTank devices scheduled this month. The client is a Fortune 500 Chemical Company. The 2500-unit installation and recuring maintenance and monitoring will bring iQSTEL's Technology Division to breakeven profitability. The IoTSmartTank engagement with the Fortune 500 Chemical Company currently entails just one of the clients' facilities giving the engagement substantial potential to grow. The engagement has been developing and expanding now for some time and is anticipated to continue growing as it has from a field earlier test this year:
Personal Financethepaypers.com

Bank Alfalah reveals ecommerce payments gateway

Pakistan-based premier financial institution Bank Alfalah has introduced a secure and innovative online payment gateway for a variety of ecommerce needs. Alfa Payment Gateway (APG) offers key benefits like instant digital onboarding, no set up cost or annual fee, lowest per transaction charges. It also allows multiple payment modes, among which all bank credit/debit cards, bank Alfalah accounts & wallets, 3-D Secure and fraud management, along with merchant financing.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Tallinn’s Fintech Income Finalizes Seed Round led by Tolaram Fintech, a Unit of Singapore based Firm

Estonia‘s Income says that it intends to secure a total of €1.3 million of fresh equity as part of this round, and will be using the funds to recruit new talent, and continue its product development efforts which are focused on the retail investor marketplace. Additionally, the company plans to further enhance its institutional investor onboarding capabilities.
Internetthepaypers.com

The 'taste' of a global digital identity framework "“ interoperable, decentralised, secure

What is the connection between Stroopwafel, Cheeseburger, and Zacusca? Could it be digital identity?. For 100 business, technical, and legal experts in identity and banking, co-authors of a White Paper called ‘The Global Assured Identity Network, a Financial-Grade Identity Data Sharing Scheme’, the answer is yes. Ahead of the European Identity and Cloud Conference 2021, we sat with Don Thibeau, Project Lead at Open Digital Trust initiative, and Douwe Lycklama, founder of INNOPAY, to learn about this ‘crazy idea’ of building a Global Assured Identity Network.
MarketsHouston Chronicle

HashCash to Provide Crypto Exchange Architecture for Singapore-based Forex Brokerage Firm

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. The global blockchain development company, HashCash Consultants announces an upcoming project with a Singapore-based Forex brokerage firm. HashCash is to provide digital exchange architecture and support for the said company. HashCash designed crypto exchange software integrates the foreign exchange, allowing users to use...
TechnologyPosted by
HIT Consultant

Tegria, Cedar Partner to Humanize the Patient Financial Experience

– Tegria, a Seattle-based healthcare technology, and services company, and Cedar, a New York City-based healthcare financial technology platform, announced the formation of a strategic partnership. The partnership will bring Cedar’s consumer-facing financial engagement platform to Tegria customers and deliver Tegria’s robust revenue cycle management expertise to Cedar’s extensive client base, enabling a seamless, intuitive, and dependable financial experience for both providers and patients.
Economyhotelbusiness.com

KSL Capital Partners launches Mission Hill Hospitality

An affiliate of KSL Capital Partners LLC, an investor in travel and leisure businesses, has launched Mission Hill Hospitality, a portfolio company created to acquire select-service and extended-stay hotels. To date, Mission Hill Hospitality has acquired 12 hotels. KSL historically has focused on full-service hotels, particularly in leisure destinations generally...
Small Businessthepaypers.com

Float, Mono to help businesses manage and boost cash flow in Africa

Float has partnered with Mono to ease credit needs with collateral-free revenue advances and give small and medium Africa-based businesses the leverage to pursue growth. Running a small business or sole proprietorship is daunting and limited access to capital can make this twice as hard. Businesses require all the assistance they can get, and this includes access to credit. This is how Float is helping businesses in Africa grow today. The Float team needed access to their customers' financial accounts to retrieve their financial history to assess creditworthiness and make informed underwriting decisions. This led them to Mono.

