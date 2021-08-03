FxPro partners with Currencycloud to launch new financial enterprise: BnkPro

Not all digital assets would be treated as sternly as cryptocurrencies and not all of them will become the future of money. We’re living in a time where digital assets are moving towards mainstream adoption. From retail customers to traditional banks and financial service providers, digital assets are on the rise. Many of these assets promised to disrupt financial markets and large incumbents, and while they have received widespread attention, they haven’t quite achieved their potential. That said, large institutions are taking notice — 86% of the world’s central banks are exploring digital currencies, according to a report by the Bank for International Settlements.