Belvoir Group reports ‘exceptionally strong trading’
Belvoir Group PLC, the franchise and financial services Group, has published an update ahead of its Half Year results that will come out on 6 September 2021. It says that the Board is pleased to report that trading has continued to be exceptionally strong with Group revenue during the six months to 30 June 2021 up 41% on 2020, which had been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, and up 53% on 2019 (42% on a like-for-like basis), with substantial revenue growth across both divisions on the back of a very buoyant housing market.propertyindustryeye.com
