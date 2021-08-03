Belvoir Group reports ‘exceptionally strong trading’

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Belvoir Group PLC - Lincolnshire, England-based property franchise group - Says revenue rises 41% annually in six months to June 30 and up 53% from pre-virus levels. Management service fees from residential sales, its core franchise revenue stream, more than doubles as housing transactions in UK soar. Management service fees from lettings rise 13% year-on-year. In financial services arm, revenue rises 51% as unit "clearly benefitted from the demand for mortgages to fund house purchases". Belvoir adds: "Given the group's growth in the first half over both 2019 and 2020, its earnings enhancing investments to expand both the property and the financial services divisions, and the current market conditions reflecting a sustained underlying demand for homes and mortgages, the board is confident of achieving a strong trading performance for the full financial year."