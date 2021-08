The Washington Football Team held its second consecutive practice in pads Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know from the two-hour workout:. Jamin Davis has won the praise of Ron Rivera. Over Memorial Day weekend, Rivera — who coached the Carolina Panthers for nine seasons — had former Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly speak to the Washington Football Team’s linebackers at their training facility in Ashburn. The former defensive player of the year and seven-time all-pro was the epitome of a three-down linebacker and the model for Rivera’s next project in Washington.