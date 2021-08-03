Cancel
Norwegian gas exports jump in July to highest level since March

By Stuart Elliott
spglobal.com
 3 days ago

Norway's pipeline gas exports to continental Europe and the UK jumped in July to the highest level since March given a period of relatively light planned maintenance shutdowns, an analysis of S&P Global Platts Analytics data showed Aug. 3. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...

