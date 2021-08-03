Four officers who defended U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 attack have died by suicide

Officer Kyle DeFreytag has been named as the fourth officer who responded to the attack on the U.S. Capitol to die by suicide. “This is incredibly hard news for us all,” wrote Chief Robert J. Contee III in an email sent to the Metropolitan Police, informing them of DeFreytag’s passing. DeFreytag, 26, who was found dead July 10, was at the Capitol enforcing curfew violations as the pro-Trump mob stormed the building. Another D.C. officer, Gunther Hashida, was also confirmed dead just hours before DeFreytag on Monday by a spokeswoman for MPD. Back in January, Howard “Howie” Liebengood, a 15-year Capitol Police veteran, took his own life three days after the insurrection. MPD Officer Jeffrey Smith would die by suicide weeks later, a death also announced by Chief Contee. About 140 officers were injured while trying to control the mob inside the Capitol who tried to harm members of Congress. Around 65 of them were MPD officers.