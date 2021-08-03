Cancel
Four officers who defended U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 attack have died by suicide

fox46.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (WDVM) – D.C. Metropolitan Police confirmed Monday that two police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 attack against the U.S. Capitol took their own lives last month. Veteran Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead last week. Police confirmed to Nexstar that Hashida died by suicide, making him the...

