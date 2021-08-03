Ogdensburg's living shoreline will welcome wildlife, wanderers and history buffs
Aug 03, 2021 — Historians, engineers and environmentalists are collaborating on a living shoreline on Van Rensselaer Point in Ogdensburg this summer. The result will be more stable shorelines along the St. Lawrence and Oswegatchie Rivers, for wildlife, dog walkers, anglers, ship spotters, and Fort de la Presentation, a local history group. The association’s property received a great deal of flooding two years ago and it feared even more damage would occur in future flooding.www.northcountrypublicradio.org
