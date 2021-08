Sony has again renewed the PlayStation Home trademark. Does this mean the return of the PS3 era network service on the consoles of the Japanese corporation?. PlayStation Home is an online service that usewd to be available on the PS3. It involved decorating our apartment and meeting with friends in a virtual space. Unfortunately, the project was shut down in 2015. However, now Sony is once again up to something with the brand. As reported by Reddit user Thorites, on July 21, 2021 the Japanese corporation once again renewed the trademark of the service, which will be active until October 2028.