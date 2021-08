Texas State advises students, faculty and staff to protect themselves as COVID-19 cases increase due to low vaccination rates and the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that 80% of COVID-19 cases arise from the new Delta variant. The university urges those who can be vaccinated to do so due to 97% of those hospitalized and 99.5% of those dying from COVID-19 are unvaccinated. However, it is still possible for those vaccinated to contract COVID-19. Being vaccinated, however, helps prevent hospitalization and death.