Dublin, OH

‘Irish Days’ to be held in Dublin

By GARY BUDZAK
Delaware Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBLIN — While there won’t be a full-blown Dublin Irish Festival this year due to COVID-19, the city is presenting the next best thing, Dublin Irish Days. “In a year filled with much uncertainty, make certain you know the highlights of Dublin Irish Days,” said the Dublin Irish Festival’s website. “While this event is not a full festival in Coffman Park, Dublin Irish Days does have the music, Irish spirit, and hospitality that fans of the Dublin Irish Festival enjoy. Dublin Irish Days events are from Wednesday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 8.”

www.delgazette.com

