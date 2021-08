For more stories like this, please subscribe to The Phoblographer. There are lots of fantastic things about Sony cameras. But one of the biggest flaws they all have is build quality. Do they work in the rain? Sure. Do they get dusty? Oh yeah. Unfortunately, it’s a problem with lots of Sony cameras. We just got done reviewing a few lenses on Sony bodies, and we ran into lots of dust issues. And guess what? Those issues seldom happen with other camera systems. So we broke this down and decided we’d help folks get around this issue (well, sort of). Here’s what you can do about your dirty Sony sensor.