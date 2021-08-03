Gerald Staack | A Time-Tested Method?
Young Republicans must learn the old traditional GOP time-tested policy that wins elections. The formula, according to Thom Hartmann, is simple:. • Increase inequality in the country until poverty and homelessness are in a crisis. Do this by gutting social safety net programs and supports for working-class people, like unions. Stress society. Force it to pay unemployment compensation as employers leave for cheaper labor. Ignore climate change.signalscv.com
