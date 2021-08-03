Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Suki Waterhouse slams 'Gossip Girl' over Robert Pattinson joke calling her a 'nobody'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6rD0_0bG8MGkH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M80nf_0bG8MGkH00
Suki Waterhouse is a model, actress, and singer.

Rich Polk / getty images

  • Suki Waterhouse criticized the "Gossip Girl" reboot for calling her a "nobody girlfriend."
  • In a recent episode, characters make reference to Waterhouse's relationship with Robert Pattinson.
  • Waterhouse said it was hypocritical for the show to critique the patriarchy then make this joke.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Suki Waterhouse called out the reboot of "Gossip Girl" for a joke they made about her and her relationship with Robert Pattinson.

Despite being fictional, the "Gossip Girl" series makes references to real-life celebrities and pop culture. In a recent episode, Luna (Zión Moreno) compares Zoya's (Whitney Peak) relationship to Waterhouse and Pattinson who have been dating since 2018 .

Luna said: "When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he's R Patz and you're Suki Nobody."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NdMm2_0bG8MGkH00
Waterhouse and Pattinson were first linked in July 2018 when E! obtained photos of them kissing in London.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

Waterhouse took offence to this and posted two now-deleted tweets ( captured via The Independent ) about the gag. In the first, the model wrote: "Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy," tagging a writer on the show, Lila Feinberg, and the official "Gossip Girl" account.

She then added: "Seeing critiques of the patriarchy and sexism, then I get name-checked as somebody's nobody girlfriend. Make it make sense."

Insider has reached out to HBO Max for a comment.

This is not the first time a celebrity has lashed out at a tv series joking about them.

In March, Taylor Swift condemned Netflix for its series "Ginny & Georgia" making a joke about her dating life. She wrote: "Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard-working women by defining this horse s--- as FuNnY."

Influencer Olivia Jade also responded to a line made in the "Gossip Girl" reboot's pilot claiming Jade gained followers when her mother, Lori Loughlin, went to jail following the college admissions scandal.

Jade posted a clip on TikTok of the scene with the caption, "no I didn't."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

Insider

114K+
Followers
11K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Suki Waterhouse
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Luna
Person
Olivia Jade
Person
Robert Pattinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Gossip#Gossip Girl#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesOk Magazine

Olivia Jade Giannulli Claps Back When HBO's 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Jokes About Her Parents' Arrests

The first episode of HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot premiered on Thursday, July 8, but not everyone who watched it appreciated some of the show's biting attempts at humor. Olivia Jade Giannulli — daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli — had something to say about a joke aimed at herself and the scandal surrounding her parents' 2019 arrests.
Moviesthemanual.com

The 10 Best Robert Pattinson Performances, Ranked

Oh the Twilight guy, right? Not anymore. Sometimes, true talent gets deservedly exceptional roles right out of the gate. Most of the time, however, one must reluctantly work a few warm-up gigs to get the roles that are of real quality. This cannot be more true for Robert Pattinson, whose warm-up ended up being the wildly popular teenage vampire sensation, Edward Cullen. Despite scathing critical reviews of the films and more so his performance, Pattinson went on to prove audiences wrong and garner a reputation for himself as the actor he wanted to be. Though the reactions seem to be mixed, lots would say he went ahead and did it. These accomplishments have brought him attention from renowned directors and producers, even landing him a role in the overly anticipated and dark re-imagining of Batman from director Matt Reeves.
TV SeriesRefinery29

Gossip Girl

Spoilers are ahead. The Gossip Girl Instagram account may be run by adults on the new Gossip Girl, but that doesn't mean the youths can't pull schemes, too. The prevalence of plotting means at least some of the original series' DNA is infused into new Gossip Girl along with some actual DNA: the HBO Max series just used a kid to reference one of the original series' biggest schemers and you probably didn't even notice.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Robert Pattinson Reportedly Unhappy With DC Using Multiple Versions Of Batman

We’ve never really had more than one live-action Batman at any given time, something that’s set to change drastically next year when Robert Pattinson makes his debut as the Dark Knight in Matt Reeves’ reboot, which hits theaters in March, eight months before Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton come face-to-face in The Flash.
MoviesMovieWeb

Robert Pattinson Created Three Distinct People in DC Throwback The Batman

Westworld star Jeffrey Wright is one of those actors who seems to always be busy. As well as appearing in all seasons of the sci-fi drama, including the fourth which has currently recommenced filming after being halted by an outbreak of Covid-19, he is about to be heard in Marvel's What If...? series on Disney+ as the voice of The Watcher, but it is next year's shift to DC that many people are interested in as he appears as Commissioner Gordon alongside Robert Pattinson's The Batman. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Wright talked about the latest outing of The Dark Knight and what can be expected from the movie.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Batman’s Jeffrey Wright Teases Wild Robert Pattinson Performance

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It’s no secret that the comic book genre has been dominating TV and film for the past decade. One of the most highly anticipated projects coming down the line is Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which is set outside of the main DCEU timeline. Jeffrey Wright will co-star as James Gordon, and he recently teased an absolutely wild performance from Robert Pattinson.
TV SeriesEW.com

Gossip Girl recap: World War Zoya

In the Gossip Girl reboot, the only phrase uttered more than Miss Keller exclaiming, "This is working!" every time she cyberbullies a new student into doing their homework, is one of those students announcing, "from now on," only to follow it up with a confident declaration of intent… that they will manage to negate within, most often, a matter of minutes.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Night Court star Charlie Robinson dies at 75

Robinson, who died today from cardiac arrest with multi-system organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, joined the hit NBC sitcom in Season 2, playing court clerk and Vietnam vet Macintosh "Mac" Robinson for the rest of the series run. With his signature cardigans, Mac was considered the most "sober" character on Night Court. Robinson also appeared on numerous shows, recurring on Home Improvement, The Game, Hart of Dixie, This Is Us, Mom and, just last year, Love in the Time of Corona. He also played himself on the Night Court episode of 30 Rock.
Weight LossPosted by
Page Six

Sandra Lee shows off 25-pound weight loss on red carpet

Sandra Lee is showing off the results of her hard work. The celebrity chef revealed her weight loss — and slim figure — in a strapless chartreuse Matičevski gown while attending the Luisaviaroma for UNICEF Summer Gala in Capri, Italy, Saturday. “I’m having the best summer of my life,” Lee,...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Tom Cruise ‘Headed For The Altar’ With Haley Atwell?

Tom Cruise has been linked to many women over the years. One tabloid is reporting the action star is ready to start over with one such woman, actress Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger). Gossip Cop investigates the story. Is Cruise Starting Over With Atwell?. According to New Idea’s...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Melissa McCarthy is "praying" for Mariska Hargitay after the Law & Order: SVU star broke her ankle

McCarthy created a sign for Hargitay reading, "Honk if you're PRAYING for Mariska Harigtay's recovery," and stood outside of an Los Angeles fast food chain on Tuesday soliciting honks for her friend. Page Six reported Hargitay tripped on a rainy pavement over Fourth of July Weekend. Hargitay's broken ankle follows her breaking her knee and suffering a hiarline fracture in her ankle and a torn ligament in May.

Comments / 0

Community Policy