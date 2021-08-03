Eli Lilly's stock falls after profit comes up short of expectations, while revenue beat
Shares of Eli Lilly & Co. fell 1.4% in premarket trading Tuesday after the drug maker missed second-quarter profit expectations while revenue beat, as gross margin as a percentage of revenue fell due primarily to an excess inventory charge related to COVID-19 antibodies. Net income slipped to $1.39 billion, or $1.53 a share, from $1.41 billion, or $1.55 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.87 from $1.45, but was below the FactSet consensus of $1.89. Revenue grew 23% to $6.74 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $6.60 billion, with revenue
