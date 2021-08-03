Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

08/03/21: Reese Witherspoon says Hello to a new deal

By Cynopsis Media
cynopsis.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO: Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union at 9p. Hello Blackstone: Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine has been sold to a firm backed by private equity behemoth Blackstone Group. Blackstone is assembling a new media venture to be run by former Walt Disney Co. executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and Hello Sunshine is its first acquisition. Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden will join the board of the as-yet-unnamed company and will continue to operate Hello Sunshine as part of the deal, for which terms were not disclosed. The Wall Street Journal, which valued the Hello Sunshine deal at $900 million, reported Blackstone is spending more than $500 million in cash to purchase shares from existing Hello Sunshine investors, including AT&T and Emerson Collective.

www.cynopsis.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Graham
Person
Aubrey Plaza
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
Reese Witherspoon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Tv#At T Tv#Tv Networks#Blackstone Group#Walt Disney Co#The Wall Street Journal#At T#Emerson Collective#Starz#Fx#Imagen Awards#Latino#Esports Business Summit#Amazon Studios#Prime Video#Video Content#Ad Tech#Creative Campaigns#Individuals And Teams#Tadmor Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionFASHION Magazine |

Reese Witherspoon Just Became the World’s Richest Actress

The actress and producer sold the majority stake of her production company Hello Sunshine. Reese Witherspoon’s net worth just reached an estimated $400 million USD, as reported by Forbes, thanks to her decision to sell her media company Hello Sunshine. Known for her iconic roles in films like Legally Blonde...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

No Big Deal, Reese Witherspoon Is Following Her $900 Million Company Sale With An Ashton Kutcher Rom-Com

Since the release of Wild and Gone Girl back in 2014, Reese Witherspoon has made a huge name for herself as an exciting Hollywood producer, along with still being a beloved actress. Her company Hello Sunshine formed out of Witherspoon’s love for books and has become the name behind Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. On Monday, it was announced that the company sold itself to another media company for $900 million in an effort to expand. Can you believe after that there’s even more good news from Witherspoon?
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Why Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs Think Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Is Worth $900 Million

Mayer explains why Hello Sunshine is a ”future proof“ media company whose content extends from TikTok to movies. The merger frenzy in Hollywood moved to a new level this week when Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine was bought for a stunning $900 million by a pair of former Disney executives, Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer, for their new as-yet-nameless Blackstone-backed media company.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Ramon Rodriguez

Ramon Rodriguez Joins Aubrey Plaza in Hulu’s ‘Olga Dies Dreaming’. Hulu’s Olga Dies Dreaming is coming together quickly. The drama pilot, based on the highly anticipated novel by Xóchitl Gonzalez, has recruited Ramon Rodriguez to star opposite Aubrey Plaza. Olg…. Rosie Perez, Ramon Rodriguez Host Fundraiser for Hurricane Maria Victims.
TV Seriescynopsis.com

08/06/21: “South Park” renewed through season 30

Disney: Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends at 9a. Magnolia: For the Love of Kitchens, Ranch to Table. Showtime: UFO at 9p, The L Word: Generation Q at 10p. ViacomCBS reported 2Q21 streaming results that included subscriber and consumption growth across its pay, premium, and free services, and streaming revenue of $983 million. With the launch of Paramount+, as well as momentum in other streaming services, ViacomCBS added 6.5 million global streaming subs, bringing total global streaming subscribers to over 42 million. Pluto TV notched over 52M MAUs.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Melissa McCarthy is "praying" for Mariska Hargitay after the Law & Order: SVU star broke her ankle

McCarthy created a sign for Hargitay reading, "Honk if you're PRAYING for Mariska Harigtay's recovery," and stood outside of an Los Angeles fast food chain on Tuesday soliciting honks for her friend. Page Six reported Hargitay tripped on a rainy pavement over Fourth of July Weekend. Hargitay's broken ankle follows her breaking her knee and suffering a hiarline fracture in her ankle and a torn ligament in May.
MusicEssence

After Being Removed From Several Festival Lineups, DaBaby Now Wants 'Opportunity To Grow'

The rapper issued a second apology shortly after his performances at Lollapalooza, Day N Vegas, Governors Ball, and Parklife were all canceled. Shortly after DaBaby’s scheduled performance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza music festival was canceled, the promoters of Day N Vegas, Governors Ball, and Parklife in Manchester, England, all removed the controversial rapper from their respective lineups.

Comments / 0

Community Policy