08/03/21: Reese Witherspoon says Hello to a new deal

HBO: Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union at 9p. Hello Blackstone: Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine has been sold to a firm backed by private equity behemoth Blackstone Group. Blackstone is assembling a new media venture to be run by former Walt Disney Co. executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and Hello Sunshine is its first acquisition. Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine CEO Sarah Harden will join the board of the as-yet-unnamed company and will continue to operate Hello Sunshine as part of the deal, for which terms were not disclosed. The Wall Street Journal, which valued the Hello Sunshine deal at $900 million, reported Blackstone is spending more than $500 million in cash to purchase shares from existing Hello Sunshine investors, including AT&T and Emerson Collective.