Why Giants’ Mike Glennon shows such great value as Daniel Jones’ latest backup, veteran mentor

New York Giants third-year quarterback Daniel Jones hadn’t been quite as impressive as the team hoped over the first week of training camp. That all changed on Tuesday when he returned to the form that earned him the nickname “Danny Dimes.’ Asked if he had any interceptions or a pass hit the ground during the team’s first full-padded workout, Jones said he had no idea. After all, he had just ended up on the bottom of the pile during a full scale skirmish that broke out during practice.