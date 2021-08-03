Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Why Giants’ Mike Glennon shows such great value as Daniel Jones’ latest backup, veteran mentor

Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a couple weeks, Mike Glennon’s wife and three young kids will roll in to Hoboken — the latest stop in his nomadic NFL life as a backup quarterback. Glennon and his wife, Jessica, have already arranged all the logistics, including day care for their two boys, 5-year-old Brady and 2½-year-old Austin. Jessica will stay home with their 4-month-old daughter, Blake, when Glennon heads out Route 3 for work with the Giants — as Daniel Jones’ latest backup and mentor.

www.nj.com

Comments / 1

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
140K+
Followers
66K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colt Mccoy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Buccaneers#American Football#Cardinals#Raiders#Jaguars#Nj Advance Media#Bucs#Tampa Bay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Daniel Jones was on fire before brawl erupted at Giants practice

New York Giants third-year quarterback Daniel Jones hadn’t been quite as impressive as the team hoped over the first week of training camp. That all changed on Tuesday when he returned to the form that earned him the nickname “Danny Dimes.’ Asked if he had any interceptions or a pass hit the ground during the team’s first full-padded workout, Jones said he had no idea. After all, he had just ended up on the bottom of the pile during a full scale skirmish that broke out during practice.
NFLCBS Sports

Giants training camp: Fight breaks out at practice, Daniel Jones says he's 'fine' after being part of scrum

Kenny Golladay's early exit was not the only big news that has come out of the Giants' Tuesday training camp practice. Shortly after Golladay's exit, a fight broke out that led to an "impassioned" speech from coach Joe Judge. Judge then proceeded to put his team through a second round of wind sprints and push ups, according to CBS Sports NFL Senior Writer Jonathan Jones, who took in the Giants' practice from East Rutherford, New Jersey.
NFLchatsports.com

1-on-1 with Giants coach Joe Judge: Growing as a coach, his journey, believing in Daniel Jones, much more

Joe Judge gives Big Blue View some insights into how he thinks and how his coaching philosophy was shaped in exclusive interview. n the eve of a new football season, New York Giants coach Joe Judge sat down with Big Blue View to discuss a wide array of topics. How he defines progress, learning from coaches in other sports, working for Nick Saban and Bill Belichick, why the organization supports Daniel Jones and more.
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants’ Joe Judge has simple playbook to help Daniel Jones make leap

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge fist bumps quarterback Daniel Jones (Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports) NY Giants head coach Joe Judge has a simple plan to help quarterback Daniel Jones make major strides in his development in his third NFL season. To everyone outside of 1925 Giants...
NFLNew York Post

Wild Giants brawl involving Daniel Jones causes Joe Judge to explode

Giants practice Tuesday exploded into a (bleeping) brawl that resulted in a lot of (bleeping) punishment and one (bleeping) angry head coach. In the 19th period of the first pads-on practice of training camp, a fight broke out that drew nearly the entire 91-man roster into a scrum and enraged Joe Judge. The fireworks began when Corey Clement was hit by Xavier McKinney with unexpected force, escalated when Evan Engram shoved Jabrill Peppers in Clement’s defense and became a brawl after Logan Ryan knocked over Engram with a shove in the back.
NFLNewsday

Giants brawl. Daniel Jones at the bottom of the pile. Joe Judge fumes.

Yeah, most of the players said to the titillated reporters asking breathlessly about what had just happened, they’ve seen things like this before. The fighting. The punishment. The coach losing his mind. "It’s training camp," safety Logan Ryan shrugged of the all-out brawl that capped practice for the Giants and...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Andy Jones signing with Giants

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The Giants are signing receiver Andy Jones, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Jones signed with the 49ers on June 1, but San Francisco cut him July 27. Jones, 27, has played 11 games with three starts in his career, but he has not seen action since 2018. He spent time with the Dolphins last [more]
NFLPosted by
GiantsCountry

QB Daniel Jones: The Good, the Great and the Ugly, Part 3 of 3 - The Ugly

Let's conclude our deep dive into New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones's film by turning the spotlight to the ugly in his game. Jones is a young 24-year-old player who had to learn two systems in his first two seasons. The main focus for the Giants’ offense, according to Jason Garrett, was to cut Jones’ turnovers--the Giants were able to achieve this goal, but the outcome was still undesirable.
NFLchatsports.com

Giants know they'll go as Daniel Jones goes in make-or-break year

Daniel Jones of the New York Giants during an OTA at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 27, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Credit: Mike Stobe. There will be plenty of opportunities to measure whatever strides Daniel Jones makes or doesn’t make in this upcoming season upon which his career with the Giants may pivot.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 reasons why Chandler Jones is an ideal fit for the NY Giants

Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones requested a trade Sunday, and given the NY Giants’ needs on defense, Dave Gettleman should be burning down the phone lines. The NY Giantsimproved by leaps and bounds defensively in 2020 in their first year with Patrick Graham as their defensive coordinator, but one player could put this group over the top.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

7 bold predictions for Giants training camp: Daniel Jones hype, Saquon Barkley concerns, more

It’s time to raise the bar for the Giants franchise. Joe Judge’s first season on the sidelines was a step in the right direction, with a defensive-first, competitive team growing by the week. The 6-10 finish and missing out on an attainable division title likely left a sour taste in the mouths of many fans, but it feels like the Giants are on the upswing for the first time in a long time.

Comments / 1

Community Policy