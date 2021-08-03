Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesapeake, VA

Grant Holloway runs the fastest time in the first round to advance to the semifinals in the 110 hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
Posted by 
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 5 days ago

Grant Holloway made his Olympic debut on Tuesday evening in Tokyo, Japan.

The Chesapeake native won his heat in a time of 13.02 seconds in the first round of the 110 hurdles. It was the fastest time of the day.

“Felt good,” Holloway said. “First round is complete. We focus on the semis next.”

Ronald Levy of Jamaica and Devon Allen of the United States had the next fastest times at 13.17 and 13.21, respectively..

Two months ago, the Grassfield High standout ran 12.96 seconds to win the 110-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials.

In the semifinals, he posted a blazing time of 12.81 seconds — just off Aries Merritt’s world record of 12.80 – which is the second-fastest time in world history.

In the summer of 2019, Holloway won his first world title when he won gold in the 110-meter hurdles at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com

___

Grant Holloway

757 connection: Grassfield High School, Chesapeake

Event: Track and field, 110-meter hurdles

When is he competing (all times are Eastern and approximate) :

  • Semifinals: 10 p.m. Wednesday
  • Final: 10:55 p.m. Thursday

College: Florida

Team/Club: adidas

World championship experience

  • Most recent: 2019 – gold (110-meter hurdles)
  • Years of participation: 2019
  • Medals: 1 (gold)

Awards: Winner of the Bowerman Award in 2019 and a two-time finalist for the award. He was an eight-time NCAA champion.

Fun fact: Holloway was a four-star wide receiver but chose to pursue track and field over football to follow his dream of becoming an Olympian.

Comments / 0

Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesapeake, VA
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Jamaica, VA
City
Chesapeake, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devon Allen
Person
Grant Holloway
Person
Aries Merritt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Doha#Grassfield High School#Chesapeake Event#Eastern#Florida Team Club#The Bowerman Award#Olympian#Pilotonline Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Qatar
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Doha, QA
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
NCAA
Related
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

Gators In Olympic Games: Grant Holloway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — I'll go ahead and get this out of the way. I'm a big fan of Grant Holloway. If you prefer detached objectivity in your Olympic profiles, this probably isn't the one for you. However, if you root for the good guys, then hang around. By now, most...
SportsKTVZ

Holloway easily takes 110m hurdles heat for top prelims time

Reigning world champion Grant Holloway, who came within .01 of equaling the world record in his semifinal at U.S. Trials, comfortably took heat three of the men’s 110m hurdles in 13.02 for the fastest time of the round. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>
Sportswhio.com

Photos: Grant Holloway wins Olympic silver in 110-meter hurdles

Photos: Grant Holloway wins Olympic silver in 110-meter hurdles Grant Holloway, of United States celebrates winning the silver medal in the men's 110-meter hurdles at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Matthias Hangst/Pool Photo via AP)
Sportsfloridagators.com

Holloway, Fahnbulleh Advance to Finals in Tokyo

TOKYO – Gators Great Grant Holloway (USA) made his Olympic debut and advanced to the 110-meter hurdles finals, while Florida Standout Joseph Fahnbulleh (Liberia) secured a spot in the 200 meters finals Tuesday inside Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. Holloway, who had breezed through the first round of the 110-meter hurdles...
Sports101.9 KELO-FM

Olympics-Athletics-World champion Holloway reaches 110m hurdles final

TOKYO (Reuters) – World champion Grant Holloway blazed to the quickest time in the 110 metres hurdles semi-finals on Wednesday, the American bursting out of the blocks and looking smooth to come home in 13.13 seconds. Compatriot Devon Allen posted the day’s second-fastest time of 13.18, while the Jamaican duo...
SportsGainesville.com

Former Florida Gators standout Grant Holloway wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics in 110 hurdles

TOKYO — Jamaica's Hansle Parchment upset former Florida Gators standout Grant Holloway, the favorite, to win the gold medal in the 110 hurdles Thursday at Olympic Stadium. Holloway, the world champion, was in front through nine out of the 10 hurdles, but suddenly faded on the last. Parchment flew past him to add an Olympic gold to the bronze medal he won at the 2012 London Games.
SportsWashington Post

Destinies diverge: Ryan Crouser wins shot put gold; Grant Holloway upset in hurdles

TOKYO — At a scorching-hot National Stadium on Thursday morning, Olympic gold medals hovered over two men as both target and presumption, a prize on the way to a different kind of history. Ryan Crouser, a 330-pound, red-haired obelisk from Boring, Ore., stood on one end of the infield and hurled 16-pound iron balls. Grant Holloway, a hurdler from Chesapeake, Va., with a dancer’s body and arachnid legs, walked to the other end, placed his feet in starting blocks and looked up at 10 high obstacles to leap over.
Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

Sydney McLaughlin advances to 400m hurdles semifinals after easy heat win

It’s just too easy for Sydney McLaughlin right now. The former Kentucky track star turned nationwide superstar runner easily advanced to the semifinals of the 400-meter hurdles event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Friday night. In fact, she was so far ahead of the other runners towards the end of the race that she was able to take her time down the stretch.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shame on gymnastics”: Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
Sportstalesbuzz.com

Morhad Amdouni sparks Olympic water bottle controversy

French runner Morhad Amdouni caused a stir during the Olympic men’s marathon Sunday when he knocked over a row of water bottles at a hydration station before grabbing the last one for himself. “I’ll probably let the audience be the judge as to whether that’s been done deliberately,” former track...
SocietyBullets Forever

2020 Olympics: Belgian basketball federation demands resignation or termination of sports commentator after insults at the women’s basketball team

Yesterday, there was national outrage in Belgium after Sporza commentator Eddy Demarez said homophobic and sexist insults at the women’s national basketball team in a hot mic during a Facebook Live as they were flying into Brussels from Tokyo. He was suspended by VRT, the Belgian Dutch-language public television broadcasting authority, which is the parent organization of Sporza because of the incident.

Comments / 0

Community Policy