Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Bray Wyatt & CM Punk Fans ‘Sabotage’ Raw In Video

Wrestling-edge.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw opened in grand fashion as the WWE Champion ‘The All Mighty’ Bobby Lashley and his confidante MVP addressed the WWE Universe. MVP states that if Goldberg accepts this massive challenge laid out in front of him, it could very well be the final match of Goldberg’s storied career and that the crowd had the choice on whether or not they wanted Goldberg to be remembered Goldberg as a champion or a casualty. Bray Wyatt’s bold message to Tony Khan was recently revealed.

wrestling-edge.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Bray Wyatt
Person
Drew Mcintyre
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sabotage#Combat#Wrestling Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired 5 Stars At Raw For Bad Reason

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Suffered ‘Tragedy’ Before WWE Firing

The former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt was recently released by the company due to the ‘budget cuts’ and their decision has received some backlash from the fans. The world of pro-wrestling is certainly stunned as many have reacted on it. Bray Wyatt was dealing with tragedy. Several names of...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt AEW Debut Spoiled In Photo?

Bray Wyatt’s tattoo artist Kyle A. Scarborough is hinting at his AEW debut. A fan asked, “I hope that your work is still featured on television no matter what happens in the future I think you did amazing work with Bray and whoever you work with is only going to benefit from your talent. I hope this is not the end of Bray only a new beginning.” Kyle responded, “It will be.” He posted an AEW GIF.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg Winner Leaks?

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley could be squaring off against Goldberg at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. The former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo recently opened up on the possible match and reckoned that Goldberg should not challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship. Linda McMahon Returns To WWE With John Cena.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Reveals Who Created The Fiend

Although Bray Wyatt has not competed in a WWE ring since losing to ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 37, he has continued to be a fan favorite. In a recent interview with Adam Barnard of Foundation Radio, special effects artist discussed WWE writer Nick Manfredini and how he was one of the people to truly help evolve the character of ‘The Fiend.’ John Cena recently dropped this Bray Wyatt bombshell.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Name In AEW Revealed?

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg Drops WWE Retirement Bombshell

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently made his surprise return on July 19 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw and confronted WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after The All-Mighty got the better of Keith Lee, who had also marked his comeback. The WCW legend was last seen on WWE television back...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Girlfriend ‘Gone’ From WWE

The former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, who is the girlfriend of Bray Wyatt was first introduced to fans through the Total Divas reality television show. She never became a performer in the ring but became a ring announcer instead and she announced many stars before and after their matches.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Eric Bischoff reveals what Goldberg will do at SummerSlam

With the approach of SummerSlam, the h*ttest pay-per-view of the summer, great returns to WWE have been kicked off. After John Cena made an appearance on Money in the Bank ending a year's absence, Goldberg also returned to the TV screens to start a feud with Bobby Lashley. Not all...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Sad ‘Medical Issue’ Leaks

WWE recently released “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt that certainly shocked many fans. Wyatt had last wrestled at WrestleMania 37 when he lost to Randy Orton. Though he appeared on the subsequent episode of WWE Raw with a new Firefly Fun House, after that, he was taken off of the programming.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg SummerSlam Match ‘Canceled’ By Big Name?

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Bully Ray takes a shot at Goldberg

One of the most sensational returns that WWE has wanted to give to its fans in the last week, after those of John Cena and Keith Lee, was that of WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, former WCW ring star, who for years had quit struggling with wrestling, only to return to being tempted by the McMahon squad, signing new millionaire contracts every year.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Name Got Bray Wyatt Fired

The release of the former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been quite a shocker to the fans. It is one of the biggest layoffs in recent months. It was previously reported that Wyatt was creatively frustrated with his spot in WWE. The creative direction of his character was not working out and WWE took it in a completely different direction. The former WWE star Mickie James also took a shot at how WWE took his gimmick and handed it off.
WWEthecomeback.com

Ronda Rousey delivers stiff shot toward WWE fans regarding Bray Wyatt’s release

Ronda Rousey has been away from a WWE ring since WrestleMania 35 but she has since kept tabs on the industry. Rousey also isn’t afraid of going after WWE fans and whether that’s due to her maintaining a heel persona or she actually feels this way, she’s willing to say some things others in the industry probably wouldn’t say publicly.
WWEnewsbrig.com

Reason why WWE released Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was reportedly informed by WWE talent relations executive John Laurinaitis that his release from the company was due to budget cuts. Several WWE stars have received their releases due to finances in recent months, including Aleister Black and Braun Strowman. According to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, Wyatt is the latest high-profile name to be released for that reason.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks And Mick Foley React To WWE Releasing Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was released yesterday from WWE, a move that reportedly “stunned” those within the company. The reported reason was due to budget cuts, which has been the cause for many other recent departures. Since the news broke, numerous individuals within the wrestling world have commented, including WWE Hall of...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Reportedly Released JoJo Offerman Months Ago

JoJo Offerman was quietly released from WWE several months ago. JoJo’s WWE status has been speculated on this weekend after WWE announced Bray Wyatt’s release. In an update, PWInsider reports that Offerman was quietly released 6-8 months ago. JoJo went missing from RAW in late 2018, and was replaced by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy