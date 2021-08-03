Simone Biles wins bronze in balance beam event at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles battled back her fears and returned to the Olympic Games on Tuesday to nab a bronze medal in the balance beam event.

Biles’ appearance was her first since withdrawing from the team competition last week. She subsequently pulled out of most individual events, citing a case of “the twisties” as well as a need to focus on her mental health.

The victory marked her seventh Olympic career medal, tying her with Shannon Miller for the most ever won by a United States gymnast.

The 24-year-old athlete managed to overcome a few small wobbles on the beam, maintaining her balance and focus throughout her routine. She finished off with a double-pike dismount, earning an overall score of 14.00, and then offered the crowd and nearby photographers a grin and a wave.

“I had nerves but I felt pretty good,” Biles said.

America’s Olympic darling finished behind 16-year-old Guan Chenchen, who won the gold for China with a score of 14.633, and Tang Xjing, also from China. The pair had the highest qualifying scores and and had been favored to win the event.

All-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee also competed on beam for Team USA, finishing in fifth. The 18-year-old won three medals in Tokyo, including silver in the team final and bronze on uneven bars.

Biles shocked the athletic world with her choice to withdraw after a shaky turn on the vault during the all-around team finals on July 27. She also pulled out of the individual all-around and two other apparatus events before announcing on Monday she would return to compete on the balance beam.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Biles explained she was struggling with “the twisties,” a well-known phenomenon among gymnasts in which “you literally cannot tell up from down.” She noted that they “randomly started happening” the morning after preliminary competition, adding that it was “the strangest, weirdest feeling.”