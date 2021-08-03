Coutts names heavy hitter for new international head role
Coutts, the wealth manager and private bank has today announced the appointment of Paul Bagatelas as its new head of international. Bagatelas joins Coutts from his most recent role at Aviatrans, the global consultancy in aircraft management and marketing, where he was responsible for managing and advising on investments for a private family office, as well as structuring and negotiating the group's potential partnerships.www.internationalinvestment.net
