Coutts names heavy hitter for new international head role

Fort Worth and San Francisco-based TPG, a leading global alternative asset firm, on Aug. 4 announced it has named Jack Weingart as the firm’s Chief Financial Officer. “Jack brings a unique set of skills and expertise to the CFO role having been at TPG for more than 15 years and having served in leadership functions across the firm,” said Jon Winkelried, Chief Executive Officer of TPG. “With deep institutional knowledge of our brand and broad experience across Capital Formation, Capital Markets, and TPG Capital, Jack is ideally suited to help manage the business of the firm and support our continued growth as CFO.”