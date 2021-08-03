WHAT IF...? Executive Producer Reveals How Many Episodes Chadwick Boseman Will Appear In
What If...? arrives on Disney+ next Wednesday, and the premiere is set to put the spotlight on Captain Carter. However, the second instalment will follow a version of T'Challa who was taken from Earth by the Ravagers and became Star-Lord in place of Peter Quill. Chadwick Boseman recorded dialogue for the series before he died, but we didn't realise he'd been enlisted for multiple episodes.www.comicbookmovie.com
