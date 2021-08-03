WHAT IF...? Executive Producer Reveals How Many Episodes Chadwick Boseman Will Appear In

What If…? Producer Confirms Season 1 Will Have Nine Episodes. Animation was the one medium that seemed like it was largely unaffected by the COVID-19 outbreak and shutdowns in the last year. But it turns out not even the mighty Marvel machine was immune from the pandemic’s challenges. Although Kevin Feige initially announced that What If…?’s first season would consist of 10 episodes, Marvel Studios’ first animated series will only be rolling out nine installments when the show launches on Disney+ next week. During a recent interview with Collider, executive producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed that the ongoing health crisis is to blame for this minor shakeup.