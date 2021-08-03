Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

WHAT IF...? Executive Producer Reveals How Many Episodes Chadwick Boseman Will Appear In

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 3 days ago

What If...? arrives on Disney+ next Wednesday, and the premiere is set to put the spotlight on Captain Carter. However, the second instalment will follow a version of T'Challa who was taken from Earth by the Ravagers and became Star-Lord in place of Peter Quill. Chadwick Boseman recorded dialogue for the series before he died, but we didn't realise he'd been enlisted for multiple episodes.

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chadwick Boseman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Ravagers#Chadwickboseman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Quietly Recasts Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in New Project

The Marvel Universe continues to grow. With new films and what seems like an endless amount of upcoming television series, Marvel Studios really are putting their money where their mouth is and giving fans what they want. This week alone sees the continuation of Kate Herron’s and Michael Waldron’s Loki, the release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021), and also the first look at the studios’ ambitious new animated project.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
MoviesInside the Magic

‘Thor’ Star Unexpectedly Walks Out of New HBO Movie, Network Pulls Plug

Thor franchise star Natalie Portman (Black Swan) has unexpectedly walked out of her upcoming HBO movie, Days of Abandonment. The premium cable network has pulled the plug on the TV movie based on the novel by My Brilliant Friend author Elena Ferrante that was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

New Promo Spot For Marvel's WHAT IF...? Prepares Us To Expect The Unexpected

Marvel has released a new promo spot for its upcoming Disney+ series Marvel’s What If…? and as it shows off some cool footage, it also prepares fans to “expect the unexpected.” This show is going to be filled with some incredibly fun crazy stories that feature our favorite Marvel characters in very different situations in alternate timelines in the multiverse.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Schitt’s Creek Star Possibly Joining Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania

Cameras are now rolling on Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, but the full cast list being kept tightly under wraps for now. In fact, outside of returning stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, only two new additions have been made. Obviously, one...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Anna Gross, Film Executive and Producer, Dies at 68

Anna Gross, a film executive and producer who worked on films such as “The NeverEnding Story” and “Tootsie,” died of cancer on July 23. She was 68. Gross’ cousin, Mikie Heilbrun, confirmed her death to Variety. “Everyone’s life she touched she enriched,” Heilbrun wrote in an email. “She made them better more full beings and forever changed them.” Gross began her career in film in the 1970s with an 8-year stint working for famed Italian producer Dino De Laurentiis, during which she worked on 14 films, including “Death Wish” (1974), “Three Days of the Condor” (1975), “The Shootist” (1976), “King Kong” (1976) and...
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

WHAT IF...? Director Bryan Andrews And Jeffrey Wright Get Emotional Discussing Chadwick Boseman's Episode

Earlier today, Marvel Studios and Disney+ held the global press conference for What If...?, and we were fortunate enough to be able to ask director Bryan Andrews and star Jeffrey Wright about being part of the show's incredible second episode. That sees the late Chadwick Boseman deliver an absolutely breathtaking performance as a version of T'Challa who became Star-Lord in his reality.
TV & VideosComicBook

Marvel's What If...?: Jeffrey Wright Previews Chadwick Boseman's Final Role as T'Challa Star-Lord

Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Jeffrey Wright knows all as the voice of Uatu the Watcher in What If...?, and the actor knows it's going to be something special when fans hear late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman's final performance as T'Challa. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige previously revealed Boseman recorded multiple episodes of the animated series before dying of colon cancer in August 2020, making What If...? the last time the actor would play King T'Challa of Wakanda. The new series, premiering August 11 on Disney+, asks "what if" T'Challa became the legendary outlaw Star-Lord of Guardians of the Galaxy fame?
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel's What If...? Will Show the Roguish, Flirty Side of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa

While Marvel's What If...? will continue the legacy of many MCU characters, the series also represents a farewell, as it will feature Chadwick Boseman's final performance as T'Challa. The late Black Panther star reprises his role in the animated series, voicing a version of T'Challa removed from Wakanda. What If...? will explore a reality that hypothesizes if Yondu adopted T'Challa instead of Chris Pratt's Peter Quill, and the character became Star-Lord instead of the Black Panther.
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel's What If...?: Different Versions of T'Challa Will Appear in Four Episodes

Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa will appear in four episodes of Marvel's What If...? animated series. During a junket for the upcoming Marvel series, IGN sat down with What If...? executive producer, Brad Winderbaum, to talk about the show. When asked about Boseman and his work in the series, Winderbaum said the late actor was very excited about it before revealing T'Challa will be in four episodes.
TV SeriesComicBook

What If...? Producer Confirms Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter to Appear in Future Seasons

Marvel Studios has been working on the second season to Marvel's What If...? for a year and a half now and if one thing's for certain, Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) is going to be a presence moving forward. The character has been at the center of most of Marvel's marketing efforts for What If...? and during the show's virtual press conference on Sunday, longtime Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed Atwell will return not only in the show's second season, but any subsequent work after that.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

What If…? Producer Confirms Season 1 Will Have Nine Episodes

What If…? Producer Confirms Season 1 Will Have Nine Episodes. Animation was the one medium that seemed like it was largely unaffected by the COVID-19 outbreak and shutdowns in the last year. But it turns out not even the mighty Marvel machine was immune from the pandemic’s challenges. Although Kevin Feige initially announced that What If…?’s first season would consist of 10 episodes, Marvel Studios’ first animated series will only be rolling out nine installments when the show launches on Disney+ next week. During a recent interview with Collider, executive producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed that the ongoing health crisis is to blame for this minor shakeup.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

What If…?: Jeffrey Wright Talks The Watcher, Chadwick Boseman & More

With only two weeks to go until Disney+ and Marvel Studios ushers viewers into the animated alt-reality universe of What If…?, the man who watches it all is letting viewers in on what they can expect when the series premieres on Wednesday, August 11. Offering a reimagining of events they only thought they knew about the MCU, viewers are introduced to each twisted chapter by Jeffrey Wright's celestial know-it-all The Watcher. In an interview with EW, Wright reveals what he enjoyed most about bringing the character to life for the streaming series, what his favorite episode of What If…? was, and what it was like listening to the late Chadwick Boseman's final T'Challa performance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy