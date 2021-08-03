Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Serious malfunction with Mi 10t lite

xda-developers
 5 days ago

One of the things I noticed first on the cell phone was that the screen did not respond at a specific spot (just where you answer the call). Later the screen stopped responding at random spots. I noticed it on gboard and it appeared mainly at the spot where the answer button appears. However, it was not just that spot and the problem was not consistently present. It was often but not permanent. That is, if I repeated the swipe procedure 2nd or 3rd time at the same point the screen would work normally (except for the spot for answering the call which was permanently dead). I also noticed the non-response of the screen through an application that you drag your finger and it leaves an imprint. A little later the cell phone stopped charging. It could not connect to the computer either. It was completely dead!

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malfunction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite comes with 6.7-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Specs also include 5000mAh battery with 30W charging speed, Android 11 and triple camera setup on the back with 108MP main sensor combined with 32MP selfie camera.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

MIUI 12.5 rollout expanded for the Mi Note 10 Lite, Mi Note 10, and Mi Note 10 Pro

A few weeks ago, Xiaomi sent out early MIUI 12.5 builds to the global and European models of the Mi Note Lite and Mi Note 10/Mi Note 10 Pro respectively. The company is now expanding the rollout by providing Turkish and Russian models of the Mi Note 10 Lite with their taste of MIUI 12.5, as well Global ROM units of the Mi Note 10 and Mi Note 10 Pro.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

MIUI Global 12.5.3 Stable update hits the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

Shortly after the release of MIUI 12.5.1, Xiaomi is now rolling out the version 12.5.3 software update to Mi 10T Pro handsets. In addition to the security patch dated June 2021, this new firmware refresh also promises to provide "increased system security" but, unfortunately, the official changelog stops here. At...
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Mi 11T to get display upgrade over the Mi 10T

A new leak concerning the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11T should please users who were tempted by the previous Mi 10T generation but may have been put off by the presence of an LCD screen. According to a noted tipster, the phones in the Mi 11T range will be fitted with up to 120 Hz-capable OLED panels.
Technologyxda-developers

Hi everybody

Hi everybody... I come from indonesia. I want to learn about rooting and custom rom on my poco x3 pro. Thanks. The Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is a 6.67" phone with a 1080x2400p resolution display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset is paired with 6/8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of storage. The main camera is 48+8+2+2MP and the selfie camera is 20MP. The battery has a 5160mAh capacity.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

deleting unnecessary stuff out of system folder - Android 11

I have tried to search it, but being pro newbie, I found nothing. Is it possible to make this folder little bit lighter it takes 22gb of space, and my poor phone has only 64gb. You can delete some apps using root file manager. I've use root explorer and have for years but nowadays there are times where it will not allow me to delete some apps (YouTube, chrome are a few this has happened to me on..) that my phone will NOT allow me to. And yes I have magisk and root explorer pro has root permission when this has happened. One way to get these apps off when this has happened to me is use another root file manager. Amaze file manager did the trick. I was able to delete apps I could not with root explorer. I'm BIG on not having useless bloatware on my phone so disabling apps is NOT my style. I usually save a copy by making backup and throw the backed up apks on my laptop or a USB thumb drive and delete whatever in case I end up deleting something that messes with my phone...Far as what can be deleted and what can't you can just discover for yourself. That's what I've done. I'm currently on a custom rom and I normally don't do much deleting unless I'm using the Google stock rom. If and when I do wipe more off stock I'll return and give you a list of what I did clear out. Just look in /system/app, /system/priv-app, product/app, /vendor/app with a root app and go to town. That's what I've always done. I believe TWRP for Android 11, the test build that bigbiff dropped about a month ago works now to make backups so that would be something to maybe do before hand in case you end up needing to restore your rom. On a few other devices I've owned people would sometimes make a thread on here for apps that can be removed and all and then list what they took off and what not to. I believe this Is what you are talking about.. If so hopefully it helps.
Technologyxda-developers

Does the A52 5G have ant+

Can anyone confirm if the A52 5G has ant+. I use this for connecting to sports accessories such as HRM, Speed/Cadence etc. Tried the Samsung Support chat but after 30 minutes no real idea. It shows up on some spec sites but not others. TIA.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Scosche MagicMount MSC 4-in-1 review – A versatile, MagSafe compatible dashboard mount for iPhone

REVIEW – Our phones are indispensable when driving, often providing directions, music, audiobooks and more. But, did you know that at least 24 states here in the US ban the use of a hand-held cell phone while driving? That doesn’t mean you can’t use your phone for directions, but it does mean that you need a secure location for your phone that isn’t your hand. Scosche has a new configurable solution called the MagicMount MSC 4-in-1 that’s designed to be used with Apple’s MagSafe Charger and provides multiple mounting solutions in your car.
Technologyxda-developers

Change my Boot (startup logo) with custom sound (Moto Z4)

Hi. I've seen a lot of forum threads really dead, so I'm going to give it a shot on this one. I found out that the boot (startup logo) can be changed on MotoZ4. I use the classic "Root Browser" and navigate to System/media, and sure enough, I see my...
Technologyxda-developers

Help finding custom roms for this device (Ilumite T2)

I'm trying to breath some new life into this 10" random no-name tablet but can't find any info on how to do so anywhere. it doesn't look like anyone made any custom roms for this device, from what i searched. it has a really old version of android and it...
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Mi Smart Band 6 updated with flashlight function

Xiaomi’s Mi Smart Band 6 is now receiving a firmware update that brings a useful feature. With firmware version 1.0.4.38 a new flashlight feature has been added along with support for more languages. The update is now rolling out to UK, Czech Republic, and Kuwait, with more regions to follow soon.
Technologyxda-developers

suggestion on a 9" android headunit for Focus MK2

Trying to find a new 9" headunit to replace my dated headunit. main feature is a large screen and must do fast boot (ie not 1 or 3 hours all the time) iv had a new unit that i had to return as the max fast boot time was 3 hours which is no were near enough needs to be at least 24 hours to be usefull for me.
Technologyxda-developers

World First: Guide to Install APK on Watch 3 Series

As the Huawei Ailesi, we promised to make a big difference compared to the classical media, and we continue to keep this promise in a way that will guide the world. Here is a guide that no one else has: the guide to install apps as APKs on the new Watch 3 series! We are very excited, if you are ready let's get started!
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Hide app feature not working

Hi, I'm trying to enable the "hide app" of ColorOS 11 on my Oppo Find X3 Pro (global). I can correctly select apps to hide, set up the access code (for example #1234#), but after that the apps are still visible on drawer and homeage. And if I digit the access code on the launcher, nothing happens. I suspect the features is not working because I have google dialer and not the oppo one so maybe the feature to manage the access code is not implemented there.
Cell Phonesyourchoiceway.com

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G Review

The Mi 11 Lite 5G delivers a great display, solid mid-range performance and surprisingly capable cameras in an impressively thin package. The thinnest 5G phone in the world also happens to be an elegant and well-rounded handset. Xiaomi's MIUI software won't appeal to everyone and you can get more power for your money elsewhere, but the Mi 11 Lite 5G's merits mean it's uniquely desirable.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Pixel 5a reportedly launches soon at a lower price than the Pixel 4a 5G

Earlier this week, Google gave us an early look at the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both phones will launch this fall and feature flagship hardware, including Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, powerful cameras, and a premium design. While Google hasn’t set a launch date in stone for the Pixel 6 series, it appears the more affordable Pixel 5a will likely precede the flagship series.
Technologyxda-developers

Does the HP Pavilion Aero make compromises to be so light?

HP recently introduced the Pavilion Aero, which it calls its lightest consumer laptop yet. It’s a really interesting product because, at first glance, it looks set to compete with the best HP laptops out there. It has a powerful AMD Ryzen processor, high-end storage and RAM configurations, a great display, and all while being super light. But HP still labels this under its mainstream Pavilion brand, instead of the more premium Envy or Spectre lineups. And when it starts at just $749, you have to wonder what compromises are being made with the Pavilion Aero.
Musicxda-developers

Music tweaks,mods setup

Hello everyone, im looking for the best mods,tweaks etc to improve sound quality for music listening. Hope there will be some good contributions.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Simplemost

25 Hidden IPhone Settings That Are Actually Useful

The iPhone can do a lot of nifty things, but if you feel like you know all its features by now, you’re likely mistaken. There are dozens of iPhone tricks hidden within the depths of our phones that would surprise you, even if you’ve been using one for many years. Whether you’re trying to make texting easier, free up valuable storage space, improve privacy or just make the experience more customized, there are plenty of awesome things you can do on your iPhone that you probably didn’t realize.

Comments / 0

Community Policy