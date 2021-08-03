Cancel
Analysis: Future of community and public health nursing under the spotlight

By Gemma Mitchell
Nursing Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommunity and public health nursing leaders have spoken to Nursing Times of their hopes and concerns for the future, as they navigate a period of challenge and change. A major review is underway to update the regulatory standards that underpin these fields of nursing for the first time in more than 15 years, but there is disagreement on the best way forward. Community and public health nursing have also moved up the political agenda as a result of new policy commitments to move care closer to home, address health inequalities and prevent disease.

www.nursingtimes.net

