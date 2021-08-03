Cancel
Politics

Tina Lilly Discusses Georgia Council for the Arts

valdostaceo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTina Lilly, Executive Director of Georgia Council for the Arts, talks about their mission to create vibrant, thriving cities across Georgia through the arts. She also discusses the economic impact of arts in Georgia. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company,...

