London and other parts of the UK faced flooding once again as torrential rain triggered Met Office weather warnings.Public transport services were affected in the capital, while footage shared on social media showed cars driving on submerged roads in Battersea and Tooting in southwest London.Two London Underground stations, Stepney Green and Holborn, shut due to the flooding, and a platform at Liverpool Street Station was closed off.Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said emergency services had responded to flooding incidents across the city. “[The] main areas affected are Lambeth and Walthamstow,” he wrote on Twitter.The London Fire Brigade said...