Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

James Gunn would only make The Suicide Squad on these two conditions

By Molly Edwards
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has explained the two conditions he needed met to make the movie, after he penned the screenplay. "When I was finished with it, then they asked me to direct it, and I said I'll do an under two conditions, and they were both conditions they hated," Gunn told IndieWire. "One of which was, it needs to be rated R. The other was which I needed to shoot in Atlanta, Georgia, because my father was dying and he lived in St. Louis, and they wanted to shoot in the UK. I couldn't be that far away from my dad. The UK one was actually the bigger [condition], because it's a lot more expensive to shoot because of all these tax things in the United States. But those were my conditions. But they said yes, and they were fantastic. They just really let me do my thing." Sadly, Gunn's father died a week before filming began.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
James Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Rated R#Hbo Max#Indiewire#Dc#Justice League#Hbo Max#Immediate Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviestalesbuzz.com

‘Suicide Squad’ director James Gunn again slams cancel culture

James Gunn is opening up about cancel culture in light of the release of his upcoming movie “The Suicide Squad.”. “I’m always attracted to outsiders,” Gunn, 51, recently told Fox News, echoing his previous message of dismissing cancel culture. The Marvel film director was famously fired from Disney back in...
MoviesSuperHeroHype

James Gunn Teases Character Deaths in The Suicide Squad Featurette

James Gunn Teases Character Deaths in The Suicide Squad Featurette. Although James Gunn has made superhero films (four if you count Super, and five if you count his screenwriting work on 2000’s The Specials), he hasn’t shied away from expressing his concerns with the current state of the genre. Last week, Gunn made headlines for saying that the majority of recent superhero movies were “really dumb” and “mostly boring.” He also suggested that superhero flicks could go the way of the Western if Hollywood doesn’t inject some new blood into them. Now, in a new featurette for The Suicide Squad, Gunn is expanding on this point.
MoviesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Meet Daniela Melchior, the heart of James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’

Daniela Melchior’s first day of filming on “The Suicide Squad” took place on a beach constructed in a parking lot in Atlanta. Warner Bros.’ blockbuster DC supervillain teamup, written and directed by James Gunn, marks the Portuguese actor’s first major studio role as well as her first English-language project. It’s now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max, but back during production Melchoir was, understandably, nervous. Her focus was on doing her best — she didn’t want this first Hollywood movie to also be her last.
MoviesComicBook

Warner Bros. Tried to Sell James Gunn on Superman Before The Suicide Squad

Before signing on to unleash his "horribly beautiful" vision for the DC universe with The Suicide Squad, studio Warner Bros. wanted writer-director James Gunn to revamp another franchise: Superman. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker previously revealed DC Films approached him with an offer to make anything he wanted — including "some sort of Superman movie," but not specifically a Man of Steel 2 — after he was fired from Disney-Marvel's Guardians Vol. 3. Gunn has since been reinstated and will soon return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after The Suicide Squad, but there was a time Warners tried to sell Gunn on Superman when pitching a DC movie to the fan-favorite filmmaker:
MoviesSacramento Bee

Movie review: Director James Gunn takes ‘Suicide Squad’ on maniacal romp

When it comes to the Suicide Squad, perhaps, two wrongs do make a right. After David Ayer’s much lambasted (and yet, Oscar-winning) “Suicide Squad” bowed to critical disdain in 2016, it seemed the gleefully chaotic crew of DC Comics anti-heroes were done for. Then, lauded “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn was fired from “Guardians 3” by Disney after a rash of unsavory tweets were turned up, and DC/Warner Bros. snapped him up to direct the “Suicide Squad” sequel, “The Suicide Squad.” Though Gunn has since been reinstated on “Guardians,” his turn with the bad kids of comics feels like the writer/director has been unleashed in the best way. It’s also a return to his roots, as Gunn came up in the world of splatter-fest genre imprint Troma Entertainment, under the tutelage of Lloyd Kaufman. The result is a movie that’s a blood-smeared maniacal grin: funny, gory, blackly humorous, and all James Gunn.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Picked Every Character Himself

When it comes to James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, one of the most interesting aspects of the upcoming film is its characters. The eagerly anticipated upcoming film features a wide variety of both well-known and deeply obscure DC characters, something that makes the film a bit unlike anything else DC has brought to the big screen to date. And while sometimes when it comes to the making of big blockbuster comics movies, there are studio directives about what characters should or should not be used, it sounds like Gunn had complete control over who he brought into things. Producer Peter Safran told the press during a visit to the film's set back in 2019 that Gunn picked every character for the film himself.
MoviesDeadline

The Film That Lit My Fuse: ‘The Suicide Squad’ & ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Helmer James Gunn On The Creative Spark Of Spielberg’s ‘Raiders Of The Lost Ark’ & ‘Jaws’

The Film That Lit My Fuse is a Deadline video series that aims to provide an antidote to headlines about industry uncertainty by swinging the conversation back to the creative ambitions, formative influences, and inspirations of some of today’s great screen artists. Every installment asks the same five questions. Today’s...
Moviescosmicbook.news

James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' Off To Good Start On Rotten Tomatoes

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is off to a booming start on Rotten Tomatoes, as early reviews are hitting the review aggregate site. With 62 reviews presently accounted for, The Suicide Squad Rotten Tomatoes score stands at a 98% with only one "Rotten" review. Well, apparently there were two, but...
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Look at Cast

The Suicide Squad is just days away from arriving in theaters and on HBO Max, and based on early reactions, it sounds like it might be one of DC's best blockbusters yet. In the lead-up to the film's release, fans have been sharing their excitement to see its ragtag ensemble interact together on the big screen — and now, a new behind-the-scenes photo teases what fans can expect. The Suicide Squad writer-director James Gunn recently took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the film, which shows David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), John Cena (Peacemaker), Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher 2), Idris Elba (Bloodsport), and Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) sitting undercover at a bar.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Video Review – The Suicide Squad is James Gunn finally unleashed!

EJ Moreno with a video review of The Suicide Squad…. James Gunn is unleashed, unhinged, and unstoppable with his latest film, The Suicide Squad. Critic EJ Moreno breaks down what is the most absurd and gory DC film to date. Watch the review here, and be sure to follow us...
MoviesDen of Geek

The Suicide Squad: Amanda Waller Is The Greatest DCEU Villain

This article contains The Suicide Squad spoilers. If you’ve spent any time in the last few years among comic book fans, be it socially or online, then it’s easy to remember one of the most repeated criticisms leveled at the tangled madness we call the DCEU: The villains are terrible. This critique is not without merit.
MoviesPosted by
GAMINGbible

‘The Suicide Squad’ Originally Had Superman In A Pivotal Role

The Suicide Squad is a reinterpretation of the movie of the same name from several years ago, and I'll tell you right now, it's very entertaining and very gory. Interestingly, director James Gunn originally wanted the group of loser supervillains to knock heads with the burly jobsworth, Superman. "We really...

Comments / 0

Community Policy