Orlando, FL

Woman shot, injured in west Orange neighborhood

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 5 days ago
Crime tape Orlando Sentinel

Deputies are investigating a Monday night shooting in a Pine Hills subdivision home that left one woman injured and hospitalized.

At around 11:50 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was visiting a 30-year-old woman at her home near Alecon Drive and Burgundy Lane — just west of Barnett Park, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s Lt. Christopher Tatum.

An argument broke out between the two, and shots were fired, Tatum said.

Tatum said the 20-year-old was hit by at least one gunshot and was transported to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

No other information was released, and an investigation is ongoing.

jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

