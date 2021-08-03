Cancel
Grand Haven, MI

Airborne vehicle crashes into Grand Haven business

Posted by 
13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fvu0N_0bG8JOYc00

A 22-year old driver crashed on US 31, striking another car and a building, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Near 5 p.m. on Monday, the Grand Haven resident was driving Northbound on US 31 and Westbound on Lincoln St. He was turning right when he hit a Northbound Dodge pickup truck.

The driver then continued at a high speed, crossing the median and Southbound US 31. The car hit the railroad tracks and became airborne, finally crashing into a Grand Haven business on Lincoln.

The business appears to be a tanning salon.

The 22-year-old suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment. He was cited with multiple violations.

The truck’s driver was uninjured and was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

The incident is still under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

