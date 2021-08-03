Cancel
Tales of the Neon Sea, now a TapTap exclusive, is coming to Android globally on August 5th

By Catherine Ng Dellosa
pocketgamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTales of the Neon Sea, the cyberpunk puzzle adventure from Palm Pioneer, is coming globally and exclusively to TapTap on Android this August 5th. The pixel art point-and-click title currently has a price tag of $16.99 on Steam, but since it’s now joined the growing lineup of TapTap exclusive titles, players can dive into the so-called neon sea on Android absolutely free with no in-app purchases or pesky ads in the way.

