Tales of the Neon Sea, now a TapTap exclusive, is coming to Android globally on August 5th

Dario Almerighi’s Italian horror film Acid Love is coming out to DVD on August 24, 2021 from Bayview Entertainment. A lonely man works on the deep web to raise enough money to finally leave his hometown and his troubled lifestyle. His friend, a certifiably crazy criminal, brings him into the darkest places of the city where their minds become obsessed with the deep web and the ability to make money quickly. The road to financial success will be full of pain as the duo tries to find a way to escape from their enemies and the darkness of their new existence. What they don’t realize is that a mysterious disfigured woman has been following them… and taking notes.