Hidalgo County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 03:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-03 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Hidalgo; Starr SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 547 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Victoria, or near Sullivan City, moving northeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Rio Grande City, Palmview, Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya, Los Ebanos, Garciasville, La Grulla, Narciso G. Cavazos Elementary School and Abram-Perezville.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

