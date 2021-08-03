Page One: “12 Monkeys” (1995)

I’m not gonna lie. I was worried about Catbite. The band’s self-titled debut kind of popped out of nowhere and it, more or less, was a perfect debut- the band established a unique sound and kicked it out in a rough-and-tumble manner without much aforethought. It ripped. The problem, then, is how do you follow that up? Do you do the same thing again? (Boring….) Do you do something totally different? (Annoying…) And in line with that, after the release of the debut album, they released a live album and then a country version of the first album and then a hardcore version of that same first album. I will say, that was a daring (and quite funny) artistic and almost combative artistic strike. But, it also gave me pause… was Catbite endlessly warping old material for the yuks… or was it because they didn’t know what to do next?