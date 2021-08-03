Coming of Age in Space Stories for Teens
When scientists discover a rare and mysterious mineral in the Earth’s crust, they have no idea that it happens to be a material so precious that alien forces are willing to start a war over it. Soon, Leo and his family decide it's best for them to leave Earth behind. But when their ship is attacked and Leo’s father is kidnapped, Leo and his brother find themselves stranded in space. Now the only chance they have is for Leo to stow away on a ship of mercenary space pirates to help him find his father...and maybe even help save Earth.bookriot.com
Comments / 0