Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Coming of Age in Space Stories for Teens

By Rachel Brittain
bookriot.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen scientists discover a rare and mysterious mineral in the Earth’s crust, they have no idea that it happens to be a material so precious that alien forces are willing to start a war over it. Soon, Leo and his family decide it's best for them to leave Earth behind. But when their ship is attacked and Leo’s father is kidnapped, Leo and his brother find themselves stranded in space. Now the only chance they have is for Leo to stow away on a ship of mercenary space pirates to help him find his father...and maybe even help save Earth.

bookriot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Rodkey
Person
Kenna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Colonization#Insect#Life On Earth#New Hope#Hmss#The Planet Choom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

9 Books That Feel Like PUSHING DAISIES

Pushing Daisies may have met its untimely demise in 2009, but its candy-colored world where strange things are possible very much lives on in our hearts. Filled with zany characters, gruesome deaths, and impeccable costuming, Pushing Daisies was unlike any other crime procedural television show. The quick run-down: Ned, the...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Our Favorite Picture Books

One of the lovely things about working in a bookshop is getting to be around kids’ books. Since I don’t have any kids of my own, I was out of the loop on what toddlers and preschoolers get to read these days. But now I have a dream job putting books in people’s hands as well as doing a lot of the social media for East City Bookshop. I get to write the tweets for our weekly new releases, and our book buyer alerts us to any new and notable books that I should especially pay attention to when I do that. One of our weekly tasks is also to do what we call shelf-reading, which means checking the shelves are alphabetised correctly. We do this so that customers can find books, but it’s also a great way for us to keep up to date as to what’s there, since not every bookseller can read every book. And of course, we get to handle the books: from shelving them when they come in to calling customers when their order has arrived.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

The Ultimate Guide to Best Books for Teens by Age

If you’re looking for the best books for teens, you’re in luck. We’re in the midst of a strong age for YA, building upon the legacies of early YA books, but now, more than any time before, the best books for teens are showcasing diverse and inclusive voices and experiences. Chances are you can pick up an outstanding book simply by perusing your local library or bookstore. While that’s certainly a boon, it’s also what makes it challenging to narrow down where to begin — or where to continue — your journey into YA books. There’s just so much to choose from.
InternetOrange Leader

OP-ED: Story Over a Cup Distractions in the digital age

I try to usually not get into generational spats, but I want to address one I have become familiar with a lot lately. In reality, it is not a curse of the just Zers and Millennials, but one which affects us all. Distractions in the digital age. When I was...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Where Are The Fat Children In Picture Books?

There need to be more fat children in picture books. There need to be fat children celebrated in picture books. There need to be fat children dancing, eating, running, and playing, and they need to be prominently and warmly featured in picture books. I first realized the depth of this problem when reading The Very Hungry Caterpillar to a group of first graders. The Caterpillar ate and ate and ate, and then he wasn’t a little caterpillar anymore. He was a BIG, FAT caterpillar. I read that sentence and a group of giggles erupted. Not the joyful kind. The snickering, side-glancing, fat-is-a-dirty-joke kind. And even though I had already been a teacher for a while, I wasn’t sure how to respond. Anger and punishment? Explain that he’s not REALLY fat, he’s turning into a butterfly? It felt like any response would reinforce the idea that fatness is to be mocked, a response already ingrained in the 6-year-olds in front of me.
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Soap Opera Actress Dies at 82

One of Mexico's most beloved and renowned telenovela stars, Lilia Aragón, has died at 82 from undisclosed causes. In a statement shared by the National Association of Actors on Monday, Aragón, who starred in hit soaps like Angelitos Negros, Cuna de Lobos, and Rosa Salvaje, was a revered icon in the industry by fans and colleagues. "The National Association of Actors deeply regrets the death of our colleague Lilia Aragón del Rivero, who was General Secretary of our union during the 2006-2010 period," the association issued in Spanish via their Twitter. "Our sincere condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace."
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Writer’s residence: a self-built cabin in the woods

A room of one’s own and £500 a year”, Virginia Woolf famously claimed she needed in order to write. While Roald Dahl could only work in his garden house, where he sat in a worn-out armchair with a wooden plank on his lap, Maya Angelou always rented a basic hotel room in her home town as an office.
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie’s afternoon with her daughter in Venice: all the photos

VENICE. They arrived on Friday, just before 5 pm, aboard the magical Orient Express, at Venice Santa Lucia station. Dolce &Gabbana sandals and Dior raincoat, to protect yourself from the air conditioning of the train, black mask. Touch and escape in the lagoon for Angelina Jolie and her fourteen-year-old daughter Shiloh, depart from Paris with the most fascinating train.

Comments / 0

Community Policy