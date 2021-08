Google is getting ready to take a page out of Apple’s own book, as it prepares to launch the Pixel 6 with its own chipset that was made in-house. Now, this would not be the first time that Google designed its own chipset. As it does design its own chips for its servers for Google Cloud. But for smartphones, this would be a first for Google. Apple has been designing its own chipsets for all of its products for nearly a decade. And just moved its own chipsets over to the Mac last year, with great success. And now Google is looking to do the same.