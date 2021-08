Even though you probably have your Spotify playing music and podcasts while you’re working, studying, reading, or just resting, with so much new content out there it’s easy to lose track of new releases. Now the music and podcast streaming giant will make it easier for users to keep up with new music releases and new podcast episodes, at least for the ones that you follow. An update to the mobile app will see a new What’s New feed so you can see in one place all the new releases from your followed artists and shows.