Diversifying Little Free Libraries: Learn, Support, and Get Inspired

What do you remember about the last time you visited a Little Free Library? Where was the neighborhood and what was it like? Who were the people in it? And what kinds of books did you find? According to this study, you were likely in a middle- or high-income neighborhood in close proximity to a library whose residents are well-educated and overwhelmingly white. You also may have noticed very few — if any — of the books were by and about BIPOC and other marginalized groups.