Diversifying Little Free Libraries: Learn, Support, and Get Inspired

By Stacey Megally
bookriot.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you remember about the last time you visited a Little Free Library? Where was the neighborhood and what was it like? Who were the people in it? And what kinds of books did you find? According to this study, you were likely in a middle- or high-income neighborhood in close proximity to a library whose residents are well-educated and overwhelmingly white. You also may have noticed very few — if any — of the books were by and about BIPOC and other marginalized groups.

NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
Jonesborough, TNGreeneville Sun

Little Library Placed At Hardin Park

A new Little Free Library stands in Harden Park near the Lion’s Pavilion, thanks to 8-year-old Braylan Feezell. Braylan chartered and placed the Little Free Library as one of his projects for Tenneessee First Lady Maria Lee’s TN Kids Serve Summer Challenge. His project was completed with the assistance of...
Books & LiteratureOxford Leader

In support of Oxford Public Library

Not everyone loves to read but libraries are so much more than stacks of books. In the past 20 years libraries have become the hub of the community in which they are located. Libraries provide safe places for working from home when the kids are rowdy, or getting tutoring time for a struggling student. And let’s not forget that libraries provide FREE internet service. There may be numerous homes/families in Oxford that can’t afford Wi-fi. Libraries enhance lifelong learning which should be everyone’s goal. Our brains should not turn off when we get that high school diploma.
Wailuku, HIMaui News

Wailuku neighborhood debuts Little Free Library

Maui’s newest Little Free Library was unveiled last month in Wailuku’s Villas at Kehalani neighborhood by the Haleakala Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Little Free Library is a book-sharing movement that aims to build community, inspire readers and expand book access for all. There are currently 10...
Port Washington, NYportwashington-news.com

Port Library Debuts Little Free Library At Manorhaven Village Hall

The Port Washington Public Library (PWPL) recently renovated and relocated one of their “Little Free Library” boxes to the front entrance of the Manorhaven Village Hall. In an effort to distribute and share reading materials that “teach, intrigue, and entertain” to residents of Manorhaven, PWPL is hoping this small outpost will encourage readers of all ages to take a book.
Wyoming StateWyoming Tribune Eagle

UW and Wyoming libraries offer free access to language-learning resources

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming Libraries has partnered with the Wyoming State Library and county libraries to provide free access to Pronunciator, the world’s most comprehensive language-learning service. The Pronunciator app hosts 164 languages to learn, including American Sign Language and English as a second language, and 146 home languages...
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

Two new Little Free Library locations added in Texarkana

TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council's African-American Committee recently added new Little Free Library locations. The two latest additions are available at both the Regional Arts Center in downtown Texarkana (321 W. 4th St.) and the Arkansas-side College Hill Neighborhood Center (1002 Ferguson St. near Bramble Park).
White Rock, NMladailypost.com

White Rock’s Newest Little Free Library Opens On Garver

White Rock’s newest Little Free Library is now open for business at 242 Garver Lane. The community is invited to stop by to ‘take a book, share a book’. The library has books right now by James Patterson, recipe books and children’s books. Visit the LittleFreeLibrary.org website to see a map of Little Free Libraries. Courtesy photo.
Books & LiteratureThe Post and Courier

Little Free Libraries: Take a book, share a book

When you need a book to read, Little Free Libraries offer a convenient spot due to their easy access and great selection. The book-sharing boxes are open seven days a week, 24 hours a day and are freely accessible to all, removing barriers to book access. You can find them...
Arcade, NYThe Daily News Online

Arcade Free library initiative gets people outside

ARCADE — You can now “Enjoy Outside in Arcade.”. The Arcade Free Library has been awarded a $1,600 grant from the Wyoming Foundation for outdoor activities and games. The money allowed the purchase of a variety of outdoor recreation equipment. The items can be borrowed for one week at a...
Lexington, MAWicked Local

Lexington Scout raising funds for little free libraries

There will soon be two new little free libraries in Lexington parks, thanks to Neel Meyyur, who is working toward his Eagle Scout ranking. Meyyur launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to ask for community support. The little free libraries are planned for Kinneen's Park and Garfield Park. "I believe that everyone...
Fort Washakie, WYbookriot.com

Meet The Wind River Reservation Little Free Library

The Wind River Reservation in Fort Washakie, Wyoming, welcomed their first library on July 23rd, 2021. It is also hold the honor of being the 125,000th Little Free Library established worldwide. The reservation is home to the Eastern Shoshone and the Northern Arapaho tribes and is the seventh largest Indian reservation in the United States.
Castle Rock, WALongview Daily News

Letter: Castle Rock library deserves support

I recently came from the Castle Rock Library where my grandson and I were able to pick up an entire bag of used books for $4. The Friends of the Library hold book sales throughout the year to raise money to keep the library operating. I noticed four people using the computer/internet connection that the library supplies free to anyone who walks in. A real plus if you cannot afford these in your budget.
Lakewood, WAThe Suburban Times

Eagle Scout Builds Little Free Library at LASA

Seth C. Akins, a 14-year-old Boy Scout in Troop 436, recently dedicated a new Little Free Library at LASA (the Living Access Support Alliance) located at 8956 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood. Seth chose to build a Little Free Library as his Eagle Scout project because of his passion for reading books.
Books & Literaturedaytrippingroc.com

Little Free Libraries Around Rochester

Before you head out on your day trip, take a look at your own bookshelf. We have dozens of 24/7 public Little Free Libraries where you can donate your books once they have served their purpose. The mission for Little Free Library® is “to be a catalyst for building community,...
Las Cruces, NMlas-cruces.org

Learn About Your Library Night!

Just in time for going back to school, Branigan Library is pleased to offer our first-ever Learn About Your Library Night at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 19. Learn About Your Library Night is a chance for the Las Cruces community to rediscover their library and learn about all the services it offers through fun, interactive activities.
RecipesWFMZ-TV Online

Science learning: Inspiring little Einsteins

When our kids grow up, if they want to land a robot on Mars or cure a deadly disease, they’ll need strong science skills, and that learning starts early. There are a lot of reading programs that help parents support their child’s language skills, but when it comes to science, many parents are at a loss. Now a new study finds the earlier parents expose their kids to science, the better their kids do in by the eighth grade.
Detroit, MIModel D

14 new Little Free Libraries to distribute 2,500 books celebrating BIPOC voices in Detroit

What’s happening: Brilliant Detroit has partnered with the Little Free Library nonprofit organization, launching the Read in Color diverse-books initiative in the city. Approximately 2,500 books that amplify BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and other marginalized voices will be distributed over the course of the program. The organizations are also installing 14 new Little Free Libraries in “high-impact” neighborhoods throughout Detroit.

