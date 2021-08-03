Dude, Where’s My Tent: 9 Great Camping Horror Books

There need to be more fat children in picture books. There need to be fat children celebrated in picture books. There need to be fat children dancing, eating, running, and playing, and they need to be prominently and warmly featured in picture books. I first realized the depth of this problem when reading The Very Hungry Caterpillar to a group of first graders. The Caterpillar ate and ate and ate, and then he wasn’t a little caterpillar anymore. He was a BIG, FAT caterpillar. I read that sentence and a group of giggles erupted. Not the joyful kind. The snickering, side-glancing, fat-is-a-dirty-joke kind. And even though I had already been a teacher for a while, I wasn’t sure how to respond. Anger and punishment? Explain that he’s not REALLY fat, he’s turning into a butterfly? It felt like any response would reinforce the idea that fatness is to be mocked, a response already ingrained in the 6-year-olds in front of me.