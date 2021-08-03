Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Marriage Wouldn't Last 3 Years, Royal Photographer Predicted: Report
A royal photographer thought Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage wouldn't last three years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19, 2018. Kent Gavin, Daily Mirror's royal photographer, didn't have high hopes for the royal couple and even predicted that they would not be together after three years. But he was wrong. The couple celebrated their third wedding anniversary in May.www.ibtimes.com
