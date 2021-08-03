Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Marriage Wouldn't Last 3 Years, Royal Photographer Predicted: Report

British royal family news teases that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex isn’t the only one who can write a tattle tale book about the monarchy. News leaked last week that the mouthy ex senior royal is penning his memoir at the ripe old age of 36. But the real shocker is that his deal to write a second book can only see the light of day after his grandmother Queen Elizbeth dies. That’s how incendiary the book is and how shameless Harry has become.