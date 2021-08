After Swimming Faster 400 IM than Olympic Gold Medalist, Carson Foster More Motivated Than Ever. Six weeks before Jay Litherland moved up from sixth place after 300 meters into silver medal position at the finish in the men’s 400 IM final at the Olympic Games, Litherland pulled the exact same comeback at the U.S. Olympic Trials. In that race, Litherland was three seconds behind second-place Carson Foster at start of the freestyle leg before he motored ahead with his phenomenal finishing freestyle. Chase Kalisz won that race, and Litherland took second, a finish the duo would repeat at the Tokyo Olympics.