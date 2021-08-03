Cancel
Woman, Three Times Legal Limit, Asks Boca PD To Help Her Get To Hawaii

Koenigikann Da Silveira, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Police officers patrolling the streets of South Florida never quite know what they’re going to experience. In Boca Raton, several police officers experienced new resident Koenigikann DaSilveira who was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content of more than three times the legal limit after drinking gin at a party.

During the traffic stop on Palmetto Park Raod, DaSilveira, 27, allegedly asked police to help her get home because she had a flight the next day to Hawaii.

This is the official police narrative of DaSilveira’s arrest written by Boca Raton Officer D.M. Harrison, the arresting officer. As always, we’ve edited for clarity and brevity.

“On 07/26/2021 at approximately 0310 hours, while conducting a security patrol at 701 W Palmetta Park Rd, I observed a. black Nissan vehicle bearing GA tag driving westbound on W Palmetto Park Rd at approximately the 700 block. I observed this vehicle to be in violation of F.S.S. 316.221 (1) for Improper Tail Light (No driver side tail light, only one tail light (passenger side) functional at night). At approximately 900 W Palmetto Park Rd, I initiated a traffic stop on this vehicle with my marked police vehicle with activated blue and red lights and sirens. After a few seconds, I noticed the vehicle swerving in and out of the center lane and not pulling over to indicate they were going to stop.

The vehicle continued driving westbound on W Palmetto Park Rd and swerving in out of the center lane. I then activated two different sirens until the vehicle finally pulled over to the right and stopped at approximately 1300 W Palmetto Park Rd. The vehicle came to a complete stop in front of the TD Bank at 1371 W Palmetto Park Rd. Officers Lauckner and Yockel responded as backup officers. I immediately made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, identified by her GA DL to be Fernanda Da Silveira. From this point forward, this person will be identified as “Da Silveira” in this report for simplicity.

Upon making contact with Da Silveira, I immediately observed her eyes to be bloodshot glossy, she was slurring her speech, and her movements were very slow. I advised her that I had pulled her vehicle to be swerving in and out of a single lane. Concerned for her well-being, I asked her if she was experiencing any medical episodes or needed any medical attention, both of which she advised she did not and she was fine. While speaking with Da Silveira, I could also smell a strong odor of alcohol emanating from Da Silveira`s breath and person. I then requested Da Silveira step out of her vehicle so I could speak with her off the road in a safe, well-lit area.

Da Silveira then stepped outside of her vehicle and had difficulty maintaining her balance. She had almost fallen down a few times and had to use her vehicle to keep her balance (She) stated that she, was driving home and did not consume any alcoholic beverages. (I) then asked Da Silveira to be honest with me and she advised she did have four-to-five Gin drinks while at a party.

I asked Da Silveira where she lived, and she could not provide me with her address as she stated she had just moved here. I then asked Da Silveira if she knew where she was right now, and she advised “Boca Raton.” She continued to sway and have slurred speech while speaking with me.

It should be noted that Da Silveira asked me if I could help her out and drive her vehicle home and take her home because she has a flight to Hawaii tomorrow. I told her I cannot do that, and that I was conducting a DUI investigation to see if she was under the influence of her. At this point, I requested that she perform the standard field sobriety tasks to dispel my alarm she was driving impaired. She provided consent. She stated she did not have any physical injuries or impairments that would prevent her from walking, standing, or balancing. She also stated she was not taking any prescription medications. She also stated her highest level of education is graduation of high school. I performed and demonstrated each task before she attempted them. The first task was the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus. After I provided her instructions not to move her head and follow her with her eyes only, she continued to move her head from her. I noticed jerking in both of her eyes from her at maximum deviation with the stimulus approximately one foot away from her face from her. The second task was the Walk and Turn. Da Silveira did not maintain the starting position. Da Silveira took twelve steps forward while counting out loud and stopped the exercise. She did not maintain heel-to-toe on every step as I explained and demonstrated twice in front of her. She also used her arms to balance, and had swayed numerous times, almost falling over where officers had to assist to catch her. and she asked how many steps she was supposed to take. I told her again “nine.” She then turned around incorrectly, not as I had explained and demonstrated to her, and she took thirteen steps backwards but did not count out loud.”

According to police, she failed several other field tests, as well. Da Silveira later provided breath samples allegedly revealing alcohol content of .271 and .275, well more than three times the legal limit of .08. She was jailed for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of greater than .15.

While stating she recently moved to Boca Raton, her current address is listed as Marietta, Georgia.

