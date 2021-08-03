Greatest College Athletes of All Time

If life gives you Lemons, make lemonade. In this instance, the USC Trojans will go thirsty in the middle of a hot summer. USC lost to the Oklahoma Sooners in the pursuit of Makai Lemon, a five-star athlete in the Class of 2023. While it is true USC has done reasonably well on the recruiting trail in the Class of 2022, and while it is also true that assistant coach Donte Williams has been a rock star for USC in recruiting, the Trojans are aching to post a big win on the board for 2023. This result means they are still waiting for that significant event.