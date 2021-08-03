Greatest College Athletes of All Time
One of the greatest athletes and college football players of all time, Herschel Walker was a force for the Georgia Bulldogs from 1980-82. Walker was third in Heisman voting in his freshman year, second in voting his sophomore year, and won the Heisman in his junior at Georgia. Walker rushed for at least 1600 yards in all three seasons and currently sits 17th all-time in rushing yards in NCAA history. In the 1980 season, he helped lead the Bulldogs as a freshman to their second National Championship in school history.campusinsiders.com
