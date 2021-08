Believe it or not, football is less than two weeks away at Oregon State. Fall camp is set to open during the first week of August, and we’re gearing up for a busy month at BeaverBlitz. We’ll be counting down the days until camp with daily position group previews, but first, we want to take a look at all of those groups and determine how they stack up against each other. Today, we rank all nine positional units on the team from weakest to strongest.